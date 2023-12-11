Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”

Leon Edwards has shed some light on the rumors that he knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training.

This weekend, Leon Edwards will return to the Octagon at UFC 296. In the main event of the evening, he will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington, the former interim champ. Many believe Colby doesn’t deserve a crack at the belt, but either way, he’s getting one.

While Edwards is focusing on ‘Chaos’, he’s also had to deal with plenty of questions surrounding Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman has claimed that he wasn’t allowed to return to train with Edwards at his gym, with differing reports as to why.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett claims Leon Edwards KO’d Ian Machado Garry in training before gym dispute

Some have suggested that Edwards knocked Machado Garry out when they were training together. Now, in a recent interview, ‘Rocky’ has cleared things up.