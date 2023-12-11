Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”
Leon Edwards has shed some light on the rumors that he knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training.
This weekend, Leon Edwards will return to the Octagon at UFC 296. In the main event of the evening, he will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington, the former interim champ. Many believe Colby doesn’t deserve a crack at the belt, but either way, he’s getting one.
While Edwards is focusing on ‘Chaos’, he’s also had to deal with plenty of questions surrounding Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman has claimed that he wasn’t allowed to return to train with Edwards at his gym, with differing reports as to why.
Some have suggested that Edwards knocked Machado Garry out when they were training together. Now, in a recent interview, ‘Rocky’ has cleared things up.
Edwards discusses Garry
“I feel like he came to the gym, he just didn’t fit into the gym,” Edwards said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “This is like the third gym now he’s been kicked out of. It is what it is. He’s just a different kind of guy, he’s hard to blend with. Everywhere he goes there’s a camera there. Everywhere he goes, his wife is there, his kid is there. There’s a lot going on.”
“There wasn’t any bad blood,” he added. “He came out and made it into a big thing, and it wasn’t. He’s been kicked out of more gyms than mine. Why are you making such a big deal out of it? Obviously because I’m the champion — he wants to ride off the back of my coattails, and go back and forth with me on social media. It is what it is. You’ve got to focus on yourself.”
“I didn’t knock him out clean, no,” Edwards clarified. “He got a little taste for sure.”
