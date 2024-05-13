Colby Covington says that the “ship sailed” on Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303: “I’ll fight whoever I want”

Don’t expect to see Colby Covington fight Ian Garry this summer in the co-main event of UFC 303.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the octagon since yet another shot at welterweight gold in the main event of UFC 296 in December. Sadly for the former interim champion, he was soundly defeated by Leon Edwards. Colby Covington suffered a unanimous decision defeat to ‘Rocky’ late last year, but he didn’t have plans on retiring.

Instead, Colby Covington has been on the hunt to get a rematch with Edwards. In the last few months, the wrestler has been vocal about his intent to get back into the cage and earn a shot at the welterweight champion. In the process, he’s found a suitable rival in the form of Ian Garry. For his part, ‘The Future’ is coming off a decision victory over Geoff Neal in February.

Following that victory, Ian Garry called out Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ later responded with a video response, and the Irishman hit back at him with videos of his own. Despite a lot of social media chatter between the two, they’ve yet to sign a deal. Furthermore, it seems that there’s a good chance that they never will.

Colby Covington downplays Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303 on June 29th

For the last few weeks, Ian Garry has repeatedly claimed that Colby Covington has rejected an offer to face him at UFC 303 in June. In a new interview with Submission Radio, ‘Chaos’ responded to those comments. There, he denied that he rejected any offer to face the Irishman, but downplayed the idea that they would fight anytime soon.

“No one cares about the kid, he’s irrelevant.” Colby Covington stated in the interview when asked about Ian Garry’s callout. “He doesn’t have any high-profile wins guys. Like, he does nothing for my career. Why would I fight a guy like this? I go out there and beat this guy and everyone’s just going to say ‘Oh he’s a freaking nobody’… The fight does nothing for my career.”

He continued, “I can fight anybody, I’m going to get a big paycheck either way guys. It doesn’t matter if I fight this schmuck or some other schmuck but either way, I preferably like to go forward. I want to be back in the title picture, I feel like I’m the best welterweight on Earth right now… All he had to do was turn on the comments, show you’re serious about business, and do these stipulations. But he’s not, so the ship’s sailed.”

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you want to see ‘Chaos’ fight Ian Garry at UFC 303 this summer?