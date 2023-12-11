Early bird tickets to ONE 166: Qatar now on sale

ONE Championship will make history with its first-ever live event in Qatar on March 1.

The much-anticipated spectacle — ONE 166: Qatar — happens at the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

Originally slated for December 1, the show faced a brief postponement. However, that just built up even greater anticipation for the world-class action that the promotion is renowned for.

This isn’t the first time ONE has ventured into the Middle East. The company made its debut in the region in August 2014 with an unforgettable card in Dubai.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his unbridled enthusiasm, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

“I’m thrilled to announce ONE Championship’s return to the Middle East. We can’t wait to put on a show for the greatest fans on earth,” he said.

As an assurance to fans, early bird tickets to ONE 166 are already available through Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.

The choice of Qatar as the host nation holds special meaning, considering the groundbreaking partnership forged between ONE and Media City Qatar this past June.

Moreover, the organization has solidified a multi-year broadcast agreement with beIN Sports, enhancing the reach and exposure of ONE in the region.

Doha has also served as a backdrop for “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” acting as the filming location for several episodes of its upcoming second season.

Meanwhile, Qatar Investment Authority led the latest round of funding into ONE two years ago.

It’s safe to assume that the excitement surrounding ONE’s presence in Qatar has been building steadily.