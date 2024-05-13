Kevin Holland returns at UFC 302, finalizes main card lineup

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed that Kevin Holland will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 302.

There’s no denying that Kevin Holland is “about that life”. Win or lose, he always brings a great energy when he competes in the cage. While the result is obviously important to him, the 31-year-old is also just pretty hungry to get in there and fight.

Most recently, he went up against Michael Page. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t his best performance, and he ultimately slumped to a unanimous decision.

However, as per the promotion, he’ll make his comeback at UFC 302 when he takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight.