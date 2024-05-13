Kevin Holland returns at UFC 302, finalizes main card lineup

By Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed that Kevin Holland will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 302.

Kevin Holland

There’s no denying that Kevin Holland is “about that life”. Win or lose, he always brings a great energy when he competes in the cage. While the result is obviously important to him, the 31-year-old is also just pretty hungry to get in there and fight.

RELATED: Kevin Holland thinks Michael Page is just focused on getting “paid” ahead of UFC debut

Most recently, he went up against Michael Page. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t his best performance, and he ultimately slumped to a unanimous decision.

However, as per the promotion, he’ll make his comeback at UFC 302 when he takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight.

Holland added to UFC 302 main card

Lightweight championship – Islam Makhachev [c] vs. Dustin Poirier
Middleweight – Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
Middleweight – Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Welterweight – Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

For Kevin, this could serve as a real turning point in his career. We know how good he is when he’s fighting at his very best, but he hasn’t picked up a win since submitting Michael Chiesa last summer.

Michal Oleksiejczuk is no joke, either. He’ll be going in there to take Holland’s head off and regardless of whether or not he succeeds, we anticipate that this will be an all-action affair.

Either way, it’s nice to see another fight of prominence get added to the UFC 302 card, especially just a few weeks out from the event.

Do you like Kevin Holland’s chances in this contest? Is there a chance that one day, we could see him compete for a world title? If not, why do you think that is? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

