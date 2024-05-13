Joaquin Buckley takes aim at former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns following UFC St. Louis

Buckley wants Burns

Nobody can deny that Joaquin is an exceptionally talented fighter. At the same time, he isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers in the name of securing big fights. Just a few months ago, he secured the biggest win of his career when he finished Vicente Luque via TKO.

As for Gilbert Burns, the veteran is currently riding a two-fight losing streak. There’s certainly a chance he can vault back into title contention, and defeating a rising contender like Buckley would be a great way to do it.

The welterweight division is absolutely stacked with talent right now. Still, it’s nice to have a clear idea of who you want to fight, and it seems like Buckley is being smart when it comes to who he goes after.

Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to see this fight sooner rather than later.

Are you excited by the possibility of Joaquin Buckley battling it out with Gilbert Burns? If that contest goes ahead, who would you consider to be the favorite and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!