Joaquin Buckley takes aim at former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns following UFC St. Louis
UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following the latter’s victory last weekend.
For those who haven’t been paying attention, Joaquin Buckley is on a roll right now. The 30-year-old is on a four-fight win streak and at UFC St Louis, he defeated Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision.
As you can imagine, he’s pretty eager to continue climbing the ranks in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. One man he has called out on several occasions is Gilbert Burns, a former title challenger at welterweight.
Now, Buckley has taken things to the next level.
Guess Gilbert Momma raised a hoe too 😂😁 https://t.co/W7bCReUakn
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 13, 2024
Buckley wants Burns
“Guess Gilbert Momma raised a hoe too [laughing emoji] [smiling emoji].”
Nobody can deny that Joaquin is an exceptionally talented fighter. At the same time, he isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers in the name of securing big fights. Just a few months ago, he secured the biggest win of his career when he finished Vicente Luque via TKO.
As for Gilbert Burns, the veteran is currently riding a two-fight losing streak. There’s certainly a chance he can vault back into title contention, and defeating a rising contender like Buckley would be a great way to do it.
The welterweight division is absolutely stacked with talent right now. Still, it’s nice to have a clear idea of who you want to fight, and it seems like Buckley is being smart when it comes to who he goes after.
Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to see this fight sooner rather than later.
Are you excited by the possibility of Joaquin Buckley battling it out with Gilbert Burns? If that contest goes ahead, who would you consider to be the favorite and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
