Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski books his 42nd Octagon appearance for UFC 303

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has booked his 42nd Octagon appearance for UFC 303.

Arlovski (34-23 MMA) made his promotional debut way back in November of 2000 at UFC 28. It was in 2005 that Arlovski earned the title of UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Tim Sylvia (31-10 MMA) at UFC 51.

The now 45-year-old is still going strong and preparing for his upcoming match with Martin Buday (13-2 MMA) on Saturday, June 29th at UFC 303 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday match-up was originally scheduled to take place at UFC Fight Night on June 15th.

‘The Pit Bull’ will be looking for a win after suffering 3 defeats in his last 3 fights in the cage. Most recently Arlovski lost to Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA) by unanimous decision this past January.

‘Badys’ was on a winning streak up until his TKO loss to Shamil Gaziev (12-1 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Buday broke the news with a photo and the comment:

“New date and venue !!! But goal stay the same !! Big Win incoming !! Lets go”

The current UFC 303 lineup includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Are you looking forward to UFC 303 this coming June? Do you think Andrei Arlovski can defeat the 32-year-old Martin Buday?

