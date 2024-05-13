Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski books his 42nd Octagon appearance for UFC 303

By Susan Cox - May 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has booked his 42nd Octagon appearance for UFC 303.

andrei-arlovski

Arlovski (34-23 MMA) made his promotional debut way back in November of 2000 at UFC 28. It was in 2005 that Arlovski earned the title of UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Tim Sylvia (31-10 MMA) at UFC 51.

The now 45-year-old is still going strong and preparing for his upcoming match with Martin Buday (13-2 MMA) on Saturday, June 29th at UFC 303 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday match-up was originally scheduled to take place at UFC Fight Night on June 15th.

‘The Pit Bull’ will be looking for a win after suffering 3 defeats in his last 3 fights in the cage. Most recently Arlovski lost to Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA) by unanimous decision this past January.

‘Badys’ was on a winning streak up until his TKO loss to Shamil Gaziev (12-1 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Buday broke the news with a photo and the comment:

“New date and venue !!! But goal stay the same !! Big Win incoming !! Lets go”

The current UFC 303 lineup includes:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Are you looking forward to UFC 303 this coming June? Do you think Andrei Arlovski can defeat the 32-year-old Martin Buday?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Andrei Arlovski UFC UFC 303

Related

Dana White and UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White says he is open to fighters making crossover appearances in WWE

Susan Cox - May 13, 2024
Conor McGregor in training
UFC

Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has released a new training image as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland returns at UFC 302, finalizes main card lineup

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed that Kevin Holland will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 302.

Derrick Lewis to WWE
UFC

Derrick Lewis expresses interest in dabbling with the WWE following TKO win at UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

Derrick Lewis has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a run with WWE at some point in the future.

Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley takes aim at former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns following UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following the latter’s victory last weekend.

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson's callout at UFC St. Louis: "When and Where?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024
Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White plans to hold more Fight Night events outside of UFC Apex: "We’re getting it done this year"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has plans to start moving Fight Night cards away from the Apex.

Ben Askren
Ben Askren

Ben Askren reacts to Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira chatter: "You can’t leave Tom Aspinall sitting here with the interim belt"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Ben Askren isn’t a fan of the talk of Jon Jones fighting Alex Pereira before he mixes it up with Tom Aspinall.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: "It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.

Derrick Lewis UFC St. Louis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: "My balls don't stink"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Derrick Lewis put on quite the show at UFC St. Louis both during and after his fight.