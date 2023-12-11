Ryan Garcia weighs in on Devin Haney’s recent victory: “His finest his something that can put people to sleep that is watching”

By Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Devin Haney’s emphatic victory over Regis Prograis last weekend.

Devin Haney, Boxing

On Saturday night, Devin Haney picked up yet another win as he stretched his record to 31-0 in professional boxing. He defeated Regis Prograis, and he did so with ease as he walked his way to a decision victory.

RELATED: Devin Haney pitches shutout, wins WBC super lightweight title

As a result, he captured the WBC super lightweight title, opening up the door for plenty of high profile matchups in his future. There’s no confirmation as to who he’ll take on next, but there are going to be plenty of contenders lining up to try and knock him down.

Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, had a big win of his own earlier this month with a triumph over Oscar Duarte. In a since-deleted tweet, Garcia gave his candid thoughts on Haney’s performance.

Garcia’s view on Haney’s win

“This was Devin at his finest but his finest is something that can put people to sleep that si watching. I know what he’s missing. He can have it one day but he don’t have it right now. Make your assumptions I can’t wait to get it active with him!!!! #HaneyPrograis”

Ryan Garcia is one of the most notable names in professional boxing and that much has been obvious for a while. Devin Haney is more accomplished, but he hasn’t quite got the same star power as Ryan does right now.

Eddie Hearn seems interested in a superfight between them and at some point, you’d have to think both men will entertain it too.

What did you make of the comments made by Ryan Garcia? Would you be interested in seeing him take on Devin Haney in the future? Who would you favor in that contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

