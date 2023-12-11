Ryan Garcia weighs in on Devin Haney’s recent victory: “His finest his something that can put people to sleep that is watching”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Devin Haney’s emphatic victory over Regis Prograis last weekend.

On Saturday night, Devin Haney picked up yet another win as he stretched his record to 31-0 in professional boxing. He defeated Regis Prograis, and he did so with ease as he walked his way to a decision victory.

As a result, he captured the WBC super lightweight title, opening up the door for plenty of high profile matchups in his future. There’s no confirmation as to who he’ll take on next, but there are going to be plenty of contenders lining up to try and knock him down.

Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, had a big win of his own earlier this month with a triumph over Oscar Duarte. In a since-deleted tweet, Garcia gave his candid thoughts on Haney’s performance.