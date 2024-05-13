Derrick Lewis expresses interest in dabbling with the WWE following TKO win at UFC St. Louis

Derrick Lewis has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a run with WWE at some point in the future.

Last weekend, Derrick Lewis wrote another chapter in the story of his legendary UFC career. Following a loss to Jailton Almeida last year, he got back in the win column with an emphatic TKO triumph over Rodrigo Nascimento. While it may not vault him back into title contention, it reminded the heavyweight division of who they’re dealing with.

RELATED: Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: “My balls don’t stink”

‘The Black Beast’ seems to be ready and willing to extend his career for as long as the promotion will have him. On the flip side, there could be interest from elsewhere.

Following rumors of WWE being interested, Derrick spoke candidly about his future in the post-fight press conference.