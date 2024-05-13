Derrick Lewis expresses interest in dabbling with the WWE following TKO win at UFC St. Louis

By Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

Derrick Lewis has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a run with WWE at some point in the future.

Derrick Lewis to WWE

Last weekend, Derrick Lewis wrote another chapter in the story of his legendary UFC career. Following a loss to Jailton Almeida last year, he got back in the win column with an emphatic TKO triumph over Rodrigo Nascimento. While it may not vault him back into title contention, it reminded the heavyweight division of who they’re dealing with.

‘The Black Beast’ seems to be ready and willing to extend his career for as long as the promotion will have him. On the flip side, there could be interest from elsewhere.

Following rumors of WWE being interested, Derrick spoke candidly about his future in the post-fight press conference.

Lewis’ WWE desire

“I wouldn’t stop here at UFC, but I would like to dibble dabble in WWE,” Lewis said at the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference. “It’s probably going to be — you remember Gold Dust? Probably something like that. As long as I get to paint my face so people don’t really know it’s me, I’m going to be a ho freak out there and be a little sassy with it.”

Dana White went on to give his thoughts on the idea.

“I didn’t know that, but I would do anything for Derrick Lewis,” White said at the presser. “I like Derrick Lewis a lot. Some of the fighters here have always dreamed of a WWE match or whatever it is. Yeah, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Would you be interested in seeing Derrick Lewis have a run in WWE? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

