Paddy Pimblett claims Leon Edwards KO’d Ian Machado Garry in training before gym dispute

By Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Paddy Pimblett says Leon Edwards knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training prior to their gym dispute.

Paddy Pimblett

Recently, Edwards and Garry have butted heads as the Irishman claims he was kicked out of the gym where Edwards trains. Garry revealed the news to The Independent and says it came as a surprise as he thought having two elite welterweights training together made sense.

“I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.’ That makes me think someone is weak-minded and can’t have another contender training on the mat.,” Ian Machado Garry said.

Following Garry’s comments, Leon Edwards’ gym responded that they refused to allow the Irishman to train because he bounced around different gyms.

“If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade,” Edwards’ gym responded.

Now, following the back-and-forth, Paddy Pimblett was interviewed by Sky Sports and was asked about his fellow countryman Leon Edwards defending his belt on the same card he faces Tony Ferguson. When asked about the welterweight division and Ian Machado Garry, ‘The Baddy’ claimed Edwards has already knocked him out in training.

“Ian Garry doesn’t deserve a title shot, lad, come on, you know what I mean? Leon’s already knocked him out in training so we don’t need to know about that. That’s what I heard,” Pimblett said.

Whether or not Leon Edwards actually knocked out Ian Machado Garry is to be seen. But, with all three being on UFC 296 on Dec. 16 and on the main card, the press conference could get very interesting after Pimblett’s comments.

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Leon Edwards Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones opens as a slight favorite in potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023
Alex Pereira wins title
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira opens as underdog against Israel Adesanya, favored over Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Opening odds have been released for two potential fights for Alex Pereira.

Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards eyeing Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis winner for UFC 300: "First U.K. double champ"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is already eyeing Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall feels that the "shine is off" of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic following UFC 295: "What's the point?"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t see much of a point in Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic now.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh reveals that the UFC postponed Conor McGregor's planned April return

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

John Kavanagh has revealed that Conor McGregor won’t be back at UFC 300 after all.

Conor McGregor, Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, Bellator

Conor McGregor brings of Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov's failed drug test

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023
Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

WATCH | Footage released of the moment Tom Aspinall injured his back ahead of UFC 295 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Tom Aspinall revealed he injured his back just after accepting his short-notice UFC 295 interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Nine fights announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Nine fights have been announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event.

Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping, UFC 295, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis at UFC 295

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis this past weekend at UFC 295.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos express concern over David Goggins training Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos are expressing concern over David Goggins training Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296.