Paddy Pimblett claims Leon Edwards KO’d Ian Machado Garry in training before gym dispute

Paddy Pimblett says Leon Edwards knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training prior to their gym dispute.

Recently, Edwards and Garry have butted heads as the Irishman claims he was kicked out of the gym where Edwards trains. Garry revealed the news to The Independent and says it came as a surprise as he thought having two elite welterweights training together made sense.

“I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.’ That makes me think someone is weak-minded and can’t have another contender training on the mat.,” Ian Machado Garry said.

Following Garry’s comments, Leon Edwards’ gym responded that they refused to allow the Irishman to train because he bounced around different gyms.

“If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade,” Edwards’ gym responded.

Now, following the back-and-forth, Paddy Pimblett was interviewed by Sky Sports and was asked about his fellow countryman Leon Edwards defending his belt on the same card he faces Tony Ferguson. When asked about the welterweight division and Ian Machado Garry, ‘The Baddy’ claimed Edwards has already knocked him out in training.

“Ian Garry doesn’t deserve a title shot, lad, come on, you know what I mean? Leon’s already knocked him out in training so we don’t need to know about that. That’s what I heard,” Pimblett said.

Whether or not Leon Edwards actually knocked out Ian Machado Garry is to be seen. But, with all three being on UFC 296 on Dec. 16 and on the main card, the press conference could get very interesting after Pimblett’s comments.