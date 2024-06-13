Leon Edwards shares prediction for Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

By Cole Shelton - June 13, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards thinks Paddy Pimblett could be in for a rough night at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is set to return to the Octagon against Bobby Green in an intriguing matchup at UFC 304 in Manchester, England on July 27. It’s his first fight since he defeated Tony Ferguson by decision back in December. It is a big step up in competition for Pimblett and Green is a -186 favorite to defeat ‘The Baddy’ on FanDuel, as the oddsmakers expect the American to get the win.

“I think if Bobby Green shows up, I’ll probably favor Bobby Green. If he shows up. But I do also see a way of victory for Paddy as well. If he takes it to the ground and grinds him down a bit, he can get a submission,” Edwards said to Tom Aspinall on the heavyweight’s YouTube channel.

Although Edwards thinks Green will win, he does think ‘King’ sometimes doesn’t show up. So, if Green doesn’t show up to his full ability Pimblett does have the chance to pull off the upset.

“Bobby Green is one of those guys who sometimes shows up, sometimes doesn’t show up. It depends on what Bobby shows up,” Edwards added.

If Pimblett can upset Green it would be a statement win and would put the Brit into the rankings. But, defeating Green would be easier said than done, as both the oddsmakers and Edwards expect ‘King’ to get the win in enemy territory.

As for Leon Edwards, he is set to headline UFC 304 in Manchester, England as he defends his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad. It serves as a rematch of their 2021 fight that was ruled a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke from Edwards.

Edwards is currently 22-3 and one No Contest and is coming off a decision win over Colby Covington to defend his welterweight title for the second time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

