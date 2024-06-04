ONE 167: Full card and where to stream in North America

This Friday, June 7, ONE Championship is poised to electrify U.S. primetime with ONE 167 on Prime Video.

The premium live event airs from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and it promises a night of high-octane martial arts action with an 11-bout card.

In the main event, two of the fiercest knockout artists in Muay Thai go head-to-head in a rematch that has all the makings of an instant classic.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against #3-ranked contender “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Their previous encounter under kickboxing rules in October 2023 left an indelible impression, with Tawanchai narrowly edging out his compatriot.

This time, Tawanchai aims to score a definitive victory in his bread and butter to solidify his status as the division’s most dominant striker.

Another highlight of the night is the much-anticipated comeback of Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After a nine-month hiatus, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion steps back into the Circle to face Denis Puric in a non-title kickboxing bout.

Puric has made bold claims about outclassing Rodtang, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.

Adding to the excitement, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his MMA debut.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo’s fellow submission grappling ace — Mikey Musumeci — moves up a weight class to avenge his only defeat.

The show also features the return of British superstar Liam Harrison and Malaysian wunderkind Johan Ghazali.