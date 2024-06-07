Leon Edwards predicts pivotal Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Ian Machado Garry UFC 303 clash

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is keeping a keen eye on the upcoming UFC 303 clash between rising welterweights Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Ian Machado Garry. Edwards will defend the welterweight belt against surging contender Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester. He returns to defend the belt after a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December. A few weeks earlier at UFC 303, Page and Garry will help kick off the pay-per-view main card at an event headlined by Conor McGregor. Page will make his second UFC appearance against Garry, the unbeaten former Cage Warriors titleholder. Edwards is more focused on Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and the Top 5 contenders in the division at the moment, but he’s interested in how Page vs. Garry plays out.

Leon Edwards picks Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Ian Machado Garry

In a recent interview with SkySports, Edwards predicted Page vs. Garry.

“I feel like it’s one of these fights where both guys will play range. Not committing and waiting to counter-punch each other,” Edwards said. “Maybe it could be one of those fights. If I had to put money on it, I would probably favor [Page], probably. It’ll be a good fight and I’m interested to see how it plays out.

“If they both keep winning, 100 percent [they’re on my radar].”

Page made his UFC debut by defeating Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in March. He signed with the UFC after a long, accomplished tenure in Bellator.

Garry is unbeaten in his UFC career after recent wins over Geoff Neal and Neil Magny. He could potentially be one or two wins away from a title shot, depending on how things play out.

Edwards could have Page and/or Garry on tap if his welterweight title reign continues past UFC 304, and the three welterweights will each look to make statements in their upcoming bookings.