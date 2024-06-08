Michael Chandler assures Conor McGregor main event is “on” despite recent UFC 303 uncertainty

UFC star Michael Chandler quelled some fears of his upcoming Conor McGregor fight not coming to fruition on June 29th.

Chandler and McGregor are scheduled to headline the UFC’s International Fight Week event at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. The fight has been in the works and discussed for almost two full years and is now just weeks away.

Ahead of fight night, things took a turn for the uncertain after Monday’s UFC 303 pre-fight press conference in Dublin was canceled due to undisclosed reasons. Speculation ran rampant online that McGregor had suffered an injury, or another incident had occurred that put the fight in jeopardy.

After a whirlwind week of eerie social media posts, fear, and speculation, Chandler assures fans that McGregor is all systems go for UFC 303.