Michael Chandler assures Conor McGregor main event is “on” despite recent UFC 303 uncertainty
UFC star Michael Chandler quelled some fears of his upcoming Conor McGregor fight not coming to fruition on June 29th.
Chandler and McGregor are scheduled to headline the UFC’s International Fight Week event at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. The fight has been in the works and discussed for almost two full years and is now just weeks away.
Ahead of fight night, things took a turn for the uncertain after Monday’s UFC 303 pre-fight press conference in Dublin was canceled due to undisclosed reasons. Speculation ran rampant online that McGregor had suffered an injury, or another incident had occurred that put the fight in jeopardy.
After a whirlwind week of eerie social media posts, fear, and speculation, Chandler assures fans that McGregor is all systems go for UFC 303.
Michael Chandler shares good news about UFC 303, Conor McGregor
During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Chandler updated fans on the status of UFC 303.
“The fight’s happening. Where we are right now, there’s a lot of speculation, but the fight is on,” Chandler said. “June 29th, it’s happening.”
McGregor indirectly assured fans that UFC 303 remains intact after posting a series of sparring footage clips on his social media. As of this writing, it remains unknown why Monday’s press conference was called off on short notice.
McGregor and Chandler are both looking to get back in the win column after losses in their last fights. McGregor hasn’t fought since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Chandler lost to Poirier in his last UFC outing at UFC 281. His holdout for the McGregor fight included their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.
While there are still plenty more questions than answers regarding UFC 303, Chandler’s remarks should be encouraging to fight fans. As of now, one of the year’s biggest fights will move forward as UFC 303 draws close.
