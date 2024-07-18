“He’s a boss baby” – Jarred Brooks taunts upcoming foe Gustavo Balart 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Jarred Brooks guarantees that Gustavo Balart won’t see what’s coming for him when they clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Jarred Brooks

With lineal titleholder Joshua Pacio sidelined due to an ACL injury, both men will duke it out for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Championship. This five-round tilt airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

Brooks has spoken highly of Balart, recognizing what the Cuban brings into their matchup. But he feels that the respect is not mutual as his opponent has taken to social media to taunt him.

Now, “The Monkey God” intends to teach “El Gladiador” a harsh lesson.

“Gustavo disrespected me on so many levels. Dude, I called this guy a boss baby. Then he puts his face on my body and says that he’s the real champion. Okay, that’s very disrespectful,” Brook said.

“Whatever you’re trying to be, ‘Monkey God 2.0.’ No, bro. You’re not even close. You’re 37 years old. You’re an Olympian. You did what you did. But MMA is my game. I played wrestling when I was in college. And now I just go with that punch-kick style. You’re going to get everything.”

Balart’s elite wrestling credentials and forward-wading style pose a significant challenge. But Brooks feels more than capable of dealing with it.

“He’s very beatable. You could catch him with a kick to the body or kick to the head. I think the kicks are going to be a big factor in this fight,” the outspoken American said.

“And even in the wrestling exchanges, this is a five-round fight. I don’t think he’s going to have the cardio to really hang with me.”

Jarred Brooks looks to leverage height advantage

Standing at 5-foot-3, Jarred Brooks often finds himself shorter than his opponents in the majority of his fights.

But in this matchup, he’ll enjoy a significant height and reach advantage over the 4-foot-11 Gustavo Balart.

“He is a smaller guy. He’s not somebody that I’m used to fighting, so stylistically, you’re going to see a different portion of me,” Brooks said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to bring out the wrestling and everything like that, but just because Gustavo is 4-foot-11, it doesn’t mean that guy isn’t a G. He’s a boss baby. He looks like a baby, but he’ll beat that a**.”

