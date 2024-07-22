Leon Edwards claims the UFC told him that Belal Muhammad was “not a big enough name” to headline UFC 300

By Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards is claiming that the UFC told him Belal Muhammad was ‘not a big enough name’ for UFC 300.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300

Big enough name or not, it will be current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) going up against Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) at UFC 304 this coming Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The two fighters previously met back in March 0f 2021 which ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Well apparently, Leon Edwards had volunteered to headline the historic UFC 300 after Conor McGregor was ruled out, but it was not to be.  ‘Rocky’ is saying he suggested it be him and Muhammad, but alas the UFC didn’t believe the former carried enough weight or star power for UFC 300.

Edwards, speaking to the ‘NY Post‘ shared:

“I said his name to the UFC — I actually said to the UFC: ‘What about Belal?’ They said he’s not a big enough name to headline UFC 300. And I was like, fair enough. That’s the reason why we’re here now in Manchester. I feel like he’s definitely not a big enough star to headline 300. But for me, I wanted to fight, and I was like, ‘Okay, what about this guy talking loads of sh*t, and everyone thinks he deserves a title shot. Why not get him?’ But like I said, UFC wasn’t on it.”

Continuing, Leon Edwards spoke of the first bout between himself and ‘Remember the Name’:

“Everyone’s seen the way the first round went. I also remember how slow he was in there and just how he felt in the clinch. I can’t take away from that. Apart from that, technical-wise, I’m approaching it as a brand-new fight and breaking it down and looking at the Belal now, the 36-year-old guy he is now that hasn’t fought for over a year now. He’s definitely improved since then, but I feel like I’m just the better all-around mixed martial artist than him. I’m more athletic than him.”

Edwards will be coming into Saturday’s bout having won four straight victories in the Octagon.

Muhammad, although not having fought since May of 2023, has won five straight fights in the cage.

Are you looking forward to watching Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad this weekend? Do you think the 36-year-old Muhammad can de-throne the 32-year-old Edwards?

