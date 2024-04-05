Laura Sanko praises Max Holloway for having the highness “level of swag” she has ever seen in a UFC fight

By Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

MMA commentator Laura Sanko has praised the swagger of Max Holloway ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 300.

Max Holloway

For the longest time now, Max Holloway has been a massive fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has a fun style, he’s a former champion, and he’s always had a great personality. At UFC 300, he’ll battle Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in a bout that some have suggested should be the main event.

RELATED: Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: “That would be a fun one”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, this promises to be a barnburner. Both guys are electric to watch and they’re going to give everything they’ve got in the Octagon.

In a recent video, Laura Sanko weighed in on the bout and gave her overall thoughts on ‘Blessed’.

Sanko praises Holloway’s swag

“The image that comes to mind is when Max, no look, punched Calvin Kattar,” Sanko said. “He literally looked at the commentators, and cracked Calvin Kattar right in the face without even looking. I have never seen someone reach that level of swag in a fight before, it was amazing.”

Quotes via MMA News

Max Holloway has some unbelievable highlights behind him in mixed martial arts. In terms of the future, there are a lot of fans counting him out against someone as dangerous as Gaethje. With that being said, facing adversity has never been something he’s struggled with. If he can start strong, you can bet he’ll go out there and put in a performance to remember.

Do you believe that Max Holloway will be BMF champion by the time UFC 300 goes off the air? Will he ever challenge for a full world title again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Laura Sanko Max Holloway UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison opens up on tough decision to fight at bantamweight in the UFC: “It doesn’t get much harder than this”

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024
ESPN (Cormier), Steve Marcus/Getty Images (Johnson)
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals gift that former UFC foe Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson left him shortly before he tragically passed away

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and two-time light heavyweight title foe Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson had a special friendship.

Brendan Allen and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Brendan Allen eyes rematch with Sean Strickland with a win over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is hoping to avenge another one of his losses should he beat Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90.

Christos Giagos
UFC

Christos Giagos expects to "catch" Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90: "It's going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Christos Giagos is excited to face Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Chael Sonnen, Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen defends Ronda Rousey against critics of 'Greatest fighter' remarks: "It's a cautionary tale"

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

Chael Sonnen defended UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey against fan criticism over naming herself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler predicts how targeted Conor McGregor fight ends

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024
Dan Ige, Alexander Volkanovski
Dan Ige

Dan Ige offers to be Alexander Volkanovski's tune-up fight at UFC 305: "Happy to take the challenge"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige wants to welcome Alexander Volkanovski back to the cage.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes "it's time" to fight Michael Chiesa over feud about dogs: "You haven't earned that right"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to fight Michael Chiesa.

Germaine de Randamie
UFC

Germaine de Randamie already eyeing title fight ahead of UFC Vegas 90 return: "The division is quite dead"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is back in action.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen believes Dricus Du Plessis only has a "puncher's chance" against him if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is confident he’d beat UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis with ease.