Laura Sanko praises Max Holloway for having the highness “level of swag” she has ever seen in a UFC fight
MMA commentator Laura Sanko has praised the swagger of Max Holloway ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 300.
For the longest time now, Max Holloway has been a massive fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has a fun style, he’s a former champion, and he’s always had a great personality. At UFC 300, he’ll battle Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in a bout that some have suggested should be the main event.
Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, this promises to be a barnburner. Both guys are electric to watch and they’re going to give everything they’ve got in the Octagon.
In a recent video, Laura Sanko weighed in on the bout and gave her overall thoughts on ‘Blessed’.
Sanko praises Holloway’s swag
“The image that comes to mind is when Max, no look, punched Calvin Kattar,” Sanko said. “He literally looked at the commentators, and cracked Calvin Kattar right in the face without even looking. I have never seen someone reach that level of swag in a fight before, it was amazing.”
Quotes via MMA News
Max Holloway has some unbelievable highlights behind him in mixed martial arts. In terms of the future, there are a lot of fans counting him out against someone as dangerous as Gaethje. With that being said, facing adversity has never been something he’s struggled with. If he can start strong, you can bet he’ll go out there and put in a performance to remember.
Do you believe that Max Holloway will be BMF champion by the time UFC 300 goes off the air? Will he ever challenge for a full world title again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
