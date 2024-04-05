Laura Sanko praises Max Holloway for having the highness “level of swag” she has ever seen in a UFC fight

MMA commentator Laura Sanko has praised the swagger of Max Holloway ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 300.

For the longest time now, Max Holloway has been a massive fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has a fun style, he’s a former champion, and he’s always had a great personality. At UFC 300, he’ll battle Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in a bout that some have suggested should be the main event.

RELATED: Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: “That would be a fun one”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, this promises to be a barnburner. Both guys are electric to watch and they’re going to give everything they’ve got in the Octagon.

In a recent video, Laura Sanko weighed in on the bout and gave her overall thoughts on ‘Blessed’.