Kayla Harrison opens up on tough decision to fight at bantamweight in the UFC: “It doesn’t get much harder than this”

Harrison’s struggles

“To their credit, they did not beat around the bush,” Harrison told MMA Junkie of the UFC’s negotiation. “It was very clear that if you want to fight here, this is the weight you’re going to fight at, and that was a big mental hurdle for me to get through – just figure out: Can I do this? Is this what I want to do? It’s hard, because most people don’t realize that I’ve been training two-a-day since I was 12 years old.

“There was definitely a piece of me that was like, ‘F*ck that. You’ve done enough. Why would you spend the last part of your career cutting an extra 10 pounds? Like, why?’ Then there was another part piece of me that was like, ‘Well, we grow at the edges of our comfort zone, and this is you being all in. It doesn’t get much harder than this. You’re cutting to a new weight class, you’re fighting in the promotion, and you’re fighting the legend. This is it. You’re either all in or not in.’ I liked that, and I think that brings out the best version of me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

