Laura Sanko explains why she “actually liked” Sean Strickland fighting Dricus Du Plessis in the crowd at UFC 296: “I actually prefer guys have physical fights than do this s**t”

By Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

Laura Sanko has weighed in on all the drama surrounding this month’s Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight at UFC 297.

Laura Sanko, Sean Strickland, UFC

Strickland (28-5 MMA) will be looking to defend his newly acquired UFC middleweight championship for the first time when he squares off with Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in the main event of UFC 297 on January 20 in Toronto, Canada.

‘Tarzan’ of course captured the title by defeating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision at UFC 293 this past September. That victory marked Sean Strickland’s third in a row as he had previously defeated Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Dricus Du Plessis, meanwhile, will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second-round TKO victory over former champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

The lead up to the fight has been entertaining, with Strickland and Du Plessis sharing some heated remarks and also having an altercation in the crowd at UFC 296.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko recently weighed in on all the drama and shared a surprising take on the ‘Strickland – Du Plessis’ rivalry while speaking with Michael Bisping.

“Listen, I’m a huge fan of Sean (Strickland) as a fighter and as a person. All his antics aside, they don’t really bother me. But he kind of walked right into that. Like, you can’t… I watched his video with Theo Von and I thought… I commended him for it, I thought it was incredibly moving. I thought it was honest, I thought it was open, I think he will help a lot of people by being as vulnerable as he was.”

Laura Sanko continued to discuss the antics used by both Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis ahead of their title clash at UFC 297.

“I realize what game we’re in. I actually prefer guys have physical fights than do this s**t, if I’m being honest. Because that way the family doesn’t get dragged into it, and that way there’s not statements and altered photographs that live on the internet for years and years and years for your kids to have to Google.  If you’re going to get into a fight with each other then go for it. I actually liked the fact that he fought Dricus and I liked how (he) handled the whole situation.”

What do you think of the comments made by UFC commentator Laura Sanko?

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Laura Sanko Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

Farid Basharat, UFC Flag Ban, Afghanistan, UFC

UFC flag ban still applies to one country: "They said no"

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024
Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall responds after Stipe Miocic preaches patience amidst calls for undisputed title fight

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded after being told to remain patient by Stipe Miocic.

Joe Rogan, Katt Williams, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan responds to callout from comedian Katt Williams

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has offered a response after being called out by comedian Katt Williams.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad vows to not let anyone, even Conor McGregor, skip the line as champion: "Here to make a legacy"

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad doesn’t care if it’s Conor McGregor or anyone else, he wants to be a defending champion.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic responds to Tom Aspinall over recent Jon Jones comments: "Let's talk to unify the belts"

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is down to face Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor in June: "It's been a great career"

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von: “I’m glad he cried and he got it out”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von on the ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers: “100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Sean O’Malley is challenging Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers.

Sean Strickland, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, UFC, US President
UFC

Sean Strickland reacts after former US President Bill Clinton is named in new Jeffrey Epstein documents: “Bring back the rope”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting after former US President Bill Clinton is named in the new Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reminds Sean Strickland why “all bets are off” in trash talk with Ian Machado Garry

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has weighed in on Sean Strickland’s recent war of words with Ian Machado Garry.