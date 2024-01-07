Laura Sanko explains why she “actually liked” Sean Strickland fighting Dricus Du Plessis in the crowd at UFC 296: “I actually prefer guys have physical fights than do this s**t”

Laura Sanko has weighed in on all the drama surrounding this month’s Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight at UFC 297.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) will be looking to defend his newly acquired UFC middleweight championship for the first time when he squares off with Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in the main event of UFC 297 on January 20 in Toronto, Canada.

‘Tarzan’ of course captured the title by defeating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision at UFC 293 this past September. That victory marked Sean Strickland’s third in a row as he had previously defeated Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Dricus Du Plessis, meanwhile, will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second-round TKO victory over former champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

The lead up to the fight has been entertaining, with Strickland and Du Plessis sharing some heated remarks and also having an altercation in the crowd at UFC 296.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko recently weighed in on all the drama and shared a surprising take on the ‘Strickland – Du Plessis’ rivalry while speaking with Michael Bisping.

“Listen, I’m a huge fan of Sean (Strickland) as a fighter and as a person. All his antics aside, they don’t really bother me. But he kind of walked right into that. Like, you can’t… I watched his video with Theo Von and I thought… I commended him for it, I thought it was incredibly moving. I thought it was honest, I thought it was open, I think he will help a lot of people by being as vulnerable as he was.”

Laura Sanko continued to discuss the antics used by both Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis ahead of their title clash at UFC 297.

“I realize what game we’re in. I actually prefer guys have physical fights than do this s**t, if I’m being honest. Because that way the family doesn’t get dragged into it, and that way there’s not statements and altered photographs that live on the internet for years and years and years for your kids to have to Google. If you’re going to get into a fight with each other then go for it. I actually liked the fact that he fought Dricus and I liked how (he) handled the whole situation.”

