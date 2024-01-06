UFC flag ban still applies to one country: “They said no”

The UFC flag ban still applies to at least one country according to bantamweight fighter Farid Basharat.

Basharat (11-0 MMA) is set to compete against Taylor Lapilus on next weekend’s UFC Vegas 84 fight card. ‘Ferocious’ has gone 2-0 inside of the Octagon thus far, scoring wins over Da’Mon Blackshear (decision) and Kleydson Rodrigues (submission).

Ahead of his matchup with the ‘Parisian Bruiser’, Farid Basharat was hoping to represent the people of Afghanistan by caring out their flag during his UFC Vegas 84 walkout. However, despite the flag ban allegedly being over, Farid’s request was apparently denied.

“I would love to walk out with the flag, but I don’t think they’re allowing the Afghanistan flag,” Basharat told MMA Fighting. “Not the Afghanistan flag. We tried in Abu Dhabi for [my brother] Javid, and they said no, because they don’t recognize the current government flag, and the old one is not an official flag. So what flag are you going to bring out? The Afghanistan flag is still a no-no.”

UFC CEO Dana White had previously announced at Noche UFC that the promotion’s flag ban had come to an end.

“Everybody’s too soft,” White said. “Everybody’s too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was just like, ‘Eh, what’s the big deal if they don’t have flags?’ Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch, and I was like, ‘That’s enough of the no flags thing.’ Flags are back. If any flags hurt your feelings, too f**king bad.”

Unfortunately for Farid Basharat, White’s strong words still don’t apply to Afghanistan, and thus he will not be bringing out a flag next Saturday night.

The current UFC Vegas 84 lineup can be found below:

205: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

155: Gabriel Benitez vs. Jim Miller

125: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

145: Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva

265: Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

135: Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus

170: Preston Parsons vs. Matthew Semelsberger

185: Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

135: Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista

125: Felipe Bunes vs. Joshua Van

135: Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos

155: Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta

What do you think of the news that the UFC flag ban still includes at least one country?