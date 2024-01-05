Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 rumors swirl after ‘Stylebender’ shares photo of his updated physique

The rumor mill is in full swing after UFC star Israel Adesanya posted a photo of his new physique on social media.

Following his loss to Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya made it clear that he planned on taking some time off. He’d been one of the most active champions in mixed martial arts, and at the age of 34, it made sense for him to give his body a break. Either way, regardless of whether you love him or hate him, the UFC is a better place with Israel Adesanya being a consistent presence.

With UFC 300 on the horizon, many wondered whether or not ‘Stylebender’ would opt to surprise the masses and return for another title showdown. It’s not like he’s short of options, either, with Alex Pereira being the light heavyweight champion and Izzy having beef with both men involved in the UFC 297 middleweight main event.

Now, in a recent post, Adesanya has revealed that he’s keeping himself in pretty great shape – causing quite the stir in the MMA community in the process.