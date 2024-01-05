Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 rumors swirl after ‘Stylebender’ shares photo of his updated physique

By Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

The rumor mill is in full swing after UFC star Israel Adesanya posted a photo of his new physique on social media.

Israel Adesanya

Following his loss to Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya made it clear that he planned on taking some time off. He’d been one of the most active champions in mixed martial arts, and at the age of 34, it made sense for him to give his body a break. Either way, regardless of whether you love him or hate him, the UFC is a better place with Israel Adesanya being a consistent presence.

With UFC 300 on the horizon, many wondered whether or not ‘Stylebender’ would opt to surprise the masses and return for another title showdown. It’s not like he’s short of options, either, with Alex Pereira being the light heavyweight champion and Izzy having beef with both men involved in the UFC 297 middleweight main event.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reacts to Israel Adesanya’s “not very respectful” response to his callout at UFC 295

Now, in a recent post, Adesanya has revealed that he’s keeping himself in pretty great shape – causing quite the stir in the MMA community in the process.

Adesanya’s big tease

In the post, Adesanya seems to be a lot bigger than we’re used to seeing. In addition, he put the words “I lied” with a sad face as the caption – perhaps referencing the long break he was planning on having.

This is all speculation at this point, but with three months to go until UFC 300, you’d have to think the promotion is eager to pull off something big. There’s still a long way to go before fight night, of course, but the anticipation is really growing.

Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya face at UFC 300 if he does make his return? Will it be Alex Pereira at 205 pounds? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

