UFC Atlantic City: 'Blanchfield vs. Fiorot' Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC Atlantic City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. Prior to that, ‘Cold Blooded’ had scored three submission wins in a row, finishing JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and Jessica Andrade in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. That win marked the French standouts eleventh in a row, with 6 of those 11 victories coming under the UFC banner.

UFC Atlantic City is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Vicente Luque

Luque (22-9 MMA) most recently competed in August of last year, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Silent Assassin’, who had previously suffered losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal respectively.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA) enters tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Alex Morono this past October. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main card is the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who will be squaring off with Bruno Silva.

Weidman (15-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The ‘All American’ was most previously seen in action last August at UFC 292, where he dropped a decision to Brad Tavares. Prior to that, the 39-year-old had suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column this evening in New Jersey. ‘Armored’ is coming off back-t0-back losses to opponents Brendan Allen and Sharabutdin Magomedov.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Atlantic City Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+):

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25) – Fiorot def. Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170) – Buckley def. Luque via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186) – Weidman def. Silva via TKO at 2:18 of Round 3

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185) – Ruziboev def. Dumas via TKO at 3:18 of Round 1

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145) – Nelson def. Algeo via TKO at 4:00 of Round 1

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25) – Njokuani def. McKee by split decision (30-27 x2, 28-29)

UFC Atlantic City Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT pm ESPN2/ESPN+):

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers – Landwehr def. Emmers via KO (punches) at 4:43 of Round 1

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115) – Jandiroba def. Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Julio Arce (147 *) vs. Herbert Burns (145) – Arce def. Burns via TKO (punches) at 2:00 of Round 2

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145) – Buzukja def. Matthews via TKO (punches) at 0:22 of Round 3

Ibo Arslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205) – Aslan def. Turkalj via TKO (punch) at 1:32 of Round 3

Victoria Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125) – Canceled

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185) – Malkoun def. Petroski via TKO at 0:39 of Round 2

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135) – Loughran def. Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main event between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot?

