UFC Atlantic City: ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC Atlantic City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. Prior to that, ‘Cold Blooded’ had scored three submission wins in a row, finishing JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and Jessica Andrade in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. That win marked the French standouts eleventh in a row, with 6 of those 11 victories coming under the UFC banner.

UFC Atlantic City is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Luque (22-9 MMA) most recently competed in August of last year, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Silent Assassin’, who had previously suffered losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal respectively.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA) enters tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Alex Morono this past October. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main card is the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who will be squaring off with Bruno Silva.

Weidman (15-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The ‘All American’ was most previously seen in action last August at UFC 292, where he dropped a decision to Brad Tavares. Prior to that, the 39-year-old had suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column this evening in New Jersey. ‘Armored’ is coming off back-t0-back losses to opponents Brendan Allen and Sharabutdin Magomedov.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Atlantic City Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+):

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25) – Fiorot def. Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170) – Buckley def. Luque via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186) – Weidman def. Silva via TKO at 2:18 of Round 3

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185) – Ruziboev def. Dumas via TKO at 3:18 of Round 1

Nursultan Ruziboev with the controversial first round finish 😅 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/sacGHnwseb — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 31, 2024

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145) – Nelson def. Algeo via TKO at 4:00 of Round 1

Kyle Nelson defeats Bill Algeo. What u think about the referee? #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/nf427pN25V — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) March 31, 2024

Four minutes is all he needed‼️@The__Monster gets the first round KO and extends his win streak to 3 at #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/Zl1gD6X46m — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25) – Njokuani def. McKee by split decision (30-27 x2, 28-29)

UFC Atlantic City Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT pm ESPN2/ESPN+):

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers – Landwehr def. Emmers via KO (punches) at 4:43 of Round 1

Nate Landwehr gets back into the win column 🚂 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/gDt2fGYsdz — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 31, 2024

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115) – Jandiroba def. Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Julio Arce (147 *) vs. Herbert Burns (145) – Arce def. Burns via TKO (punches) at 2:00 of Round 2

Julio Arce finishes Herbert Burns in Round 2 🔥 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/rQKjN31WAc — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 31, 2024

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145) – Buzukja def. Matthews via TKO (punches) at 0:22 of Round 3

He hammers his way to victory! 🔨@DennisBuzukja gets the 3rd round KO to get back in the win column! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/z8J1GPlPUd — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

Ibo Arslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205) – Aslan def. Turkalj via TKO (punch) at 1:32 of Round 3

ONE AND DONE FOR THE LAST OTTOMAN💥 Ibo Aslan gets the 3rd round KO to get his first UFC win! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/YKERGSbGrQ — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

Victoria Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125) – Canceled

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185) – Malkoun def. Petroski via TKO at 0:39 of Round 2

HE ENDS IT IN ROUND TWO 🤯@MambaMalkoun ends it early and is BACK in the win column! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/8uQAZT2EuK — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2024

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135) – Loughran def. Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

