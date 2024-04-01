New promo drops for UFC 300, includes a number of hypothetical dream fights

A new promo video has been unveiled for UFC 300 as the promotion gears up for this absolutely blockbuster event.

For months now, fans have been getting excited for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s flagship 300th numbered event. We all remember how historic 100 and 200 turned out to be, and the hope is that we’ll get more of the same when the UFC returns to Las Vegas next weekend. With the card that’s been presented, it’s safe to say that the expectations are high.

The UFC has produced some great promo videos over the years and, unsurprisingly, they’re trying to go all out for this one. There are going to be plenty of eyeballs on the big show, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the action unfolds.

In the latest promo for UFC 300, they took on a slightly different approach.