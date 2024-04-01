New promo drops for UFC 300, includes a number of hypothetical dream fights

By Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

A new promo video has been unveiled for UFC 300 as the promotion gears up for this absolutely blockbuster event.

Jon Jones and UFC 300

For months now, fans have been getting excited for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s flagship 300th numbered event. We all remember how historic 100 and 200 turned out to be, and the hope is that we’ll get more of the same when the UFC returns to Las Vegas next weekend. With the card that’s been presented, it’s safe to say that the expectations are high.

The UFC has produced some great promo videos over the years and, unsurprisingly, they’re trying to go all out for this one. There are going to be plenty of eyeballs on the big show, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the action unfolds.

RELATED: Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal getting UFC 300 main card spot: “He checks a lot of boxes”

In the latest promo for UFC 300, they took on a slightly different approach.

UFC 300 awaits

The excitement levels, as if you hadn’t worked it out already, are pretty high for this one. In the video, various stars from mixed martial arts are put together as the UFC hypes up hypothetical dream matches. It’s a fun gimmick, but in equal measure, it’s also left many wondering what could’ve been with a handful of those matchups being pretty plausible at one point in time.

Regardless of where your hype levels are at for the event, the quality of the card speaks for itself. Hopefully, things continue to kick up a notch as we get closer and closer to fight night.

What are you most excited about when it comes to UFC 300? If you had to pick a favorite fight from the card, what would you select and why? Is this one of the best event promos they’ve ever done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

