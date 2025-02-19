Popular UFC fighter says he will never compete in bare knuckle boxing
When it comes to fighting under bare knuckle rules, you can count one UFC veteran out.
The bare-knuckle boxing scene has exploded in recent times. BKFC President David Feldman can take a bulk of the credit thanks to how he’s promoted the sport and his company. Recently, BKFC KnuckleMania V drew 17,762 fans inside the Wells Fargo Center. This set a record for the most attended combat sports event in Philadelphia.
While BKFC has been able to scoop up a slew of ex-UFC talent, don’t expect Stephen Thompson to ever make that transition.
Stephen Thompson Would Rather Spectate Bare Knuckle Fights
During an appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson revealed to Mike Perry that he was approached about potentially competing for a bare-knuckle boxing promotion in the future. It was a thought that didn’t go very far in Thompson’s mind.
“Bare knuckle came to Greenville, South Carolina, and I went to it,” Thompson said. “I went to it and I think the owner was like, ‘Yo, Wonderboy, when is your contract up with the UFC.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, don’t even. I’m not Mike Perry, bro,’ and he got it, dude. I don’t think I can do the bare knuckle, bro. You guys, y’all are different animals.”
Perry mentioned that a big part of Thompson’s game is kicking, which isn’t allowed in BKFC. Even if he was allowed to utilize kickboxing, it remains a no-go for “Wonderboy.”
“If there was kicking, still I don’t even think I could do it if there was kicking, man,” Thompson admitted.
Thompson is targeting a return to the Octagon this spring. He has suggested Donald Cerrone as an opponent he’d be open to facing. “Cowboy” plans to come out of retirement to throw leather once again. Long-time fight fans might appreciate seeing two fan favorites in Thompson and Cerrone meet at the center of the Octagon.
