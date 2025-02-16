Conor McGregor doubles down on wanting to fight in BKFC: ‘Mark my words’

By Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Conor McGregor insists he will end up fighting under the BKFC banner.

Conor McGregor BKFC

McGregor is currently tied to a deal with the UFC, but he does have minority ownership stake in BKFC. The “Notorious” one has engaged in stare downs with Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens, but many are skeptical of the Irishman’s plan to knuckle up.

Despite the doubts, McGregor is letting fans know that he still wants to mix things up under bare knuckle rules.

RELATED: DAVID FELDMAN COULD APPROACH UFC ABOUT CONOR MCGREGOR BKFC FIGHT ‘IN THE NEXT WEEK OR TWO’

Conor McGregor Says Plans to Fight in BKFC Are Real

Conor McGregor took to a recent public BKFC media event and vowed to one day throw down for the promotion (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Yes. Yes. The warrior spirit burns strong inside me,” McGregor said. “For sure. If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won’t step in there myself, think again. For sure. Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship – mark my words.”

McGregor even went as far and to share his desire to become a BKFC world champion. He mentioned potential matchups for such a run in bare knuckle boxing.

“There are many bouts, showcase bouts you could say. Michael Perry, Mike Perry. You could say Jeremy Stephens. You could say a rematch against Eddie Alvarez. You could say many matches. But the lightweight title, who is the champion right now, lightweight or welterweight? Let’s see. I’m open. We’ll see when it comes.”

Many will remain skeptical of McGregor’s promise given that he hasn’t competed in combat sports since 2021. McGregor was expected to have his return fight at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler last year. “Mystic Mac” suffered an injury and the bout never came to fruition.

Whether or not McGregor ever fights professionally again has been a big topic within the MMA community. The former double champion’s latest comments likely won’t put the naysayers to bed, but is there a legit chance McGregor ditches the gloves in favor of some old-fashion fisticuffs?

