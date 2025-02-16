Conor McGregor drops massive BKFC tease involving Fedor Emelianenko: ‘Some news might be coming’

Fedor Emelianenko to BKFC? Conor McGregor Teases Fans

During a recent public media event hyping up the BKFC promotion, Conor McGregor was sure to make plenty of headlines. One of the more intriguing tidbits was the mention of retired MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko. The “Notorious” one claimed there might be something planned for the former Pride FC champion (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Fedor Emelianenko?” McGregor said. “Stay tuned, we might have an announcement with Fedor Emelianenko. Hey, Fedor. We’re waiting. Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time – the past, present, and future. Everyone wants to be a part of this. There is a saying in Italian, ‘Il tempo è denaro.’ Time is money.”

Some might groan at the idea of “The Last Emperor” fighting for any promotion, let alone bare-knuckle boxing. After all, Emelianenko is 48 years old and has been knocked out six times in his pro MMA career.

Emelianenko was widely regarded as the best heavyweight of his era and many viewed him as the best pound-for-pound fighter during his prime. “The Last Emperor’s” run at the top began to fade all the way back in 2010 when he was submitted by Fabricio Werdum in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Once holding a pro record of 31-1, 1 NC, Emelianenko fell to 9-5 after the Werdum loss. That includes defeats to Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, Dan Henderson, Matt Mitrione, and two TKO losses against Ryan Bader.