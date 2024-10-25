Rodtang believes Jacob Smith is “still the same” ahead of ONE 169 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been quietly weighing up #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith ahead of next month’s rematch, and he feels his old foe is still singing the same tunes.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” defends his gold against Smith at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Last time around, Rodtang outstruck the British star across three rounds of Muay Thai action. Since then, Smith has scored a knockout win over Walter Goncalves and gone to war with Denis Puric. But overall, the Thai star is not convinced Smith is any different. 

“He’s still the same in terms of his style. It’s like his engine is slow to heat up. He thinks and acts a bit slow,” Rodtang said.  

“I will do my best to knock him out. I wanted to knock him out because I wanted the bonus. But I can’t underestimate my opponent because Jacob Smith is tough and durable. With his strong physique, I can’t underestimate him.” 

Rodtang vows to make weight at ONE 169

When ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon last fought at ONE 167 in June, he was set for three rounds of kickboxing action versus Denis Puric. 

That was until the Thai great missed the flyweight limit, resulting in a catchweight agreement. This rattled many of his supporters online – but most importantly, it rattled Rodtang, too. 

Should he miss weight at ONE 169, he’ll lose his flyweight Muay Thai crown – a belt he’s held since 2019. That said, Rodtang has assured fans he’ll set the champion’s example and meet the flyweight limit in order to defend his World Title.  

“I will do anything to make sure that I don’t make the same mistake again,” he said.  

“Because if I make another mistake, the belt will slip out of my hands.” 

