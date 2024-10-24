UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title fight

By Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

In the main event of UFC 308, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Ilia Topuria looks to defend his belt for the first time against Max Holloway. Heading into the bout, Topuria is a -260 favorite while the challenger is a +196 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the title fight. The pros believe it should be an exciting striking match but they are shockingly unanimous in thinking Holloway pulls off the upset to get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Max Holloway. He is the man and I think five rounds he will have success in.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Max of course. Holloway brings the belt back to Hawaii, I don’t think Ilia will be able to get him out of there and Max can win a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. But, I will go with Max Holloway he impressed me in that last fight and I think he took another step.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m leaning Holloway, honestly. It might be biased, Holloway is one of my favorite fighters.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Can’t root against Max Holloway. Ilia is a beast but I’m going with Max.

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I honestly think Max wins and I even fought Ilia. Ilia is great for sure and he has crazy power, but I think he hasn’t had anyone challenge him on the feet because everyone is scared. Everyone throws one-shot combos at him because of the power, but Max will throw volume. I think Ilia will have a hard time with Max’s striking and volume. Max wins and finishes him late.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I really like Holloway. I think his volume and pressure will be too much for Topuria. I think Ilia will try to wrestle him a bit but I like Max.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s a great fight but I am going with Max Holloway. I think Max’s pressure and volume will be too much.

***

Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: None

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Geoff Neal, Dan Ige, Mario Bautista, Vince Morales, Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, Eryk Anders, Chad Anheliger

