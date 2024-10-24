UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Max Holloway. He is the man and I think five rounds he will have success in.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Max of course. Holloway brings the belt back to Hawaii, I don’t think Ilia will be able to get him out of there and Max can win a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. But, I will go with Max Holloway he impressed me in that last fight and I think he took another step.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m leaning Holloway, honestly. It might be biased, Holloway is one of my favorite fighters.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Can’t root against Max Holloway. Ilia is a beast but I’m going with Max.

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I honestly think Max wins and I even fought Ilia. Ilia is great for sure and he has crazy power, but I think he hasn’t had anyone challenge him on the feet because everyone is scared. Everyone throws one-shot combos at him because of the power, but Max will throw volume. I think Ilia will have a hard time with Max’s striking and volume. Max wins and finishes him late.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I really like Holloway. I think his volume and pressure will be too much for Topuria. I think Ilia will try to wrestle him a bit but I like Max.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s a great fight but I am going with Max Holloway. I think Max’s pressure and volume will be too much.

***

Fighters picking Ilia Topuria: None

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Geoff Neal, Dan Ige, Mario Bautista, Vince Morales, Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, Eryk Anders, Chad Anheliger