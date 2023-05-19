search

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman vows to stop Khamzat Chimaev within four rounds: “Watch the tapes”

By Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2023

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t think the judges will be needed if he fights Khamzat Chimaev.

Kamaru Usman

Usman and Chimaev have expressed interest in colliding inside the Octagon. “The Nigerian Nightmare” told ESPN that it’s a fight that has him intrigued, but he suggested the bout be contested at a catchweight. Chimaev took to his Twitter account to tag Usman in a post with a few money bag emojis. Usman’s response was positive, and he has since doubled down.

Kamaru Usman’s Prediction

In a recent tweet, Kamaru Usman gave a prediction for the potential matchup. Chimaev was quick to respond.

“I stop him in 4,” Usman said. “Watch the tapes.”

“Mystic Usman,” Chimaev sarcastically replied.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION KAMARU USMAN RESPONDS TO CALLOUT FROM KHAMZAT CHIMAEV: “LFG!”

The one holdup to the bout could have something to do with Usman’s suggestion of a catchweight. UFC President Dana White appeared on “The Jim Rome Show” to express his disdain for catchweight fights.

“What I hate about that fight and (Usman) calling him out, Usman is calling him out at a catchweight, I don’t do catchweights, I don’t like catchweights. Catchweights mean nothing. They mean absolutely nothing. If (Usman) wants to move up to 185 and fight (Chimaev), we could talk about it. But trying to fight him at a catchweight, I’m not interested in,” White said on The Jim Rome Show.

Usman is in an interesting spot in his pro MMA career. He hasn’t fought in a non-title bout since late 2018, but his next fight will likely not have any gold at stake. He lost the UFC Welterweight Championship back in August 2022, suffering a fifth-round KO loss to Leon Edwards. “The Nigerian Nightmare” lost the rematch via majority decision.

As for Chimaev, fight fans are starting to wonder when he’ll be back in action. He hasn’t fought since September 2022, and Dana White claimed that “Borz” is going through some personal stuff. Chimaev denied the claim and has insisted that he’s ready to fight.

