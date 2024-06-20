Khamzat Chimaev’s team shuts down “bullsh*t” rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “As a brother I won’t share his dark times”
A member of Khamzat Chimaev’s team has shut down rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia.
As we now know, Khamzat Chimaev will no longer be facing Robert Whittaker this weekend. They were set to battle it out in a fascinating collision in Saudi Arabia, but unfortunately, it’s not happening. That’s because Chimaev came down with an illness that has forced him out of the contest, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for him.
While Robert Whittaker has a new opponent, ‘Borz’ is in a position that he’s been in a few times before. For whatever reason, he continues to pick up these illnesses, leading to him fighting pretty infrequently. In recent days, rumors have suggested that it was food poisoning that led to his downfall this time around.
However, as per Tam Khan, a member of his team, that wasn’t the case.
All these fake rumours about @KChimaev pulling out due to food poisoning is absolutely bullshit. I was part of the camp & behind the scenes. As a brother I won’t share his dark times but trust me when I say, he was very sick & hospitalised. The guys a beast & to see him so bad…
— Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) June 18, 2024
Khan speaks out on Chimaev rumors
“All these fake rumours about @KChimaev pulling out due to food poisoning is absolutely bulls***. I was party of the camp & behind the scenes. As a brother I won’t share his dark times but trust me when I say, he was very sick & hospitalised. The guys a beast & to see him so bad wasn’t a good time for us all. Praying for his recovery & comeback.
“Unfortunately God had other plans & nobody could’ve anticipated or foreseen this. The last weeks were tough & he tried every soultion but last week got so bad that it was impossible to fight. InshaAllah he’ll be back, but for now, rest & recovery is needed. @ufc @MajdiShammas @TKMMAFIT”
What do you believe is next for Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
