Khamzat Chimaev releases first statement after being forced out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “Allah has his own plans for us”

Khamzat Chimaev has released his first statement after being forced out of UFC Saudi Arabia.

It was to have been Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) vs. the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, June 22nd in the middleweight main event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chimaev had to withdraw from the match-up due to an undisclosed illness requiring hospitalization.

‘Borz’ has been replaced by Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA) who will now fight ‘The Reaper’ this weekend.

Aliskerov, 31, last fought and defeated Warlley Alves (14-8 MMA) by TKO last October at UFC 294.

Whittaker, 33, is hot off a victory over Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Khamzat Chimaev, addressing his withdrawl, took to ‘Instagram‘ sharing:

“We always plan something but Allah has his own plans for us! Alhamdulilah.”

The 30-year-old last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) in October of 2023 at UFC 294.

Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas, indicated his fighter had food poisoning and went on to deny any retirement rumors, saying:

“It’s absolutely not true. We’re planning on getting to the bottom of this situation, the problems. He will be back.”

Khamzat Chimaev has had a rough go of it as of late, battling Covid, now intestinal issues, but according to management he will indeed make his return to the Octagon when he is healthy enough to do so.

