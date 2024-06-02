Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.

In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier. He submitted him in the fifth and final round to retain his UFC lightweight championship. Of course, Islam’s achievement was incredible, but it was made even better by the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov was there in his corner.

Khabib has been there for so much of Makhachev’s career both in and outside of the Octagon. So, it was only appropriate that he helped coach him against a man who he has also fought in the past.

In the midst of all the chaos, Nurmagomedov actually shared a moment with former US president Donald Trump who was cageside.