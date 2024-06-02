Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

By Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump

In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier. He submitted him in the fifth and final round to retain his UFC lightweight championship. Of course, Islam’s achievement was incredible, but it was made even better by the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov was there in his corner.

Khabib has been there for so much of Makhachev’s career both in and outside of the Octagon. So, it was only appropriate that he helped coach him against a man who he has also fought in the past.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis reveals insane fine for jumping the fence to meet Donald Trump at UFC 290: “Too cool of a moment for me to let by”

In the midst of all the chaos, Nurmagomedov actually shared a moment with former US president Donald Trump who was cageside.

Khabib chats to Trump

Khabib: “I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war.”
Trump: “We’re gonna stop it. I’m gonna stop it.”

This is obviously a pretty heavy thing to discuss at a mixed martial arts event, and we’re going off of the captions that were put on this clip by the person who posted it. Either way, though, it’s an interesting partnership to see. Khabib is one of the greatest fighters of all time, whereas Trump is easily one of the most famous MMA fans on the face of the planet.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see them both at another UFC event again one day.

What did you make of the interaction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump? Do you feel as if we will see Nurmagomedov coach more in the UFC? If he does, what other fighters will he help train? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Donald Trump Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White sounds off on the “insane” judge who scored the UFC 302 co-main event in favor of Paulo Costa

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024
Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has bashed those who believe that Islam Makhachev should be considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA when Jon Jones remains active.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, UFC 302, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz react after Islam Makhachev stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shared reactions following Islam Makhachev’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF
UFC

UFC 302 Bonus Report: Islam Makhachev takes home $100k

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

The Octagon returned to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 302 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 302 was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302, Results, Dustin Poirier, UFC

UFC 302 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Dustin Poirier in Round 5 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC 302
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa at UFC 302: "WTF did I just hear?"

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 302 event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

UFC 302 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Kevin Holland, UFC 302, Results, UFC
Michał Oleksiejczuk

UFC 302 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michał Oleksiejczuk in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Randy Brown
Randy Brown

UFC 302 Results: Randy Brown defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.