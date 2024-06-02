Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.
In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier. He submitted him in the fifth and final round to retain his UFC lightweight championship. Of course, Islam’s achievement was incredible, but it was made even better by the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov was there in his corner.
Khabib has been there for so much of Makhachev’s career both in and outside of the Octagon. So, it was only appropriate that he helped coach him against a man who he has also fought in the past.
In the midst of all the chaos, Nurmagomedov actually shared a moment with former US president Donald Trump who was cageside.
Respect @TeamKhabib
Asking @realDonaldTrump to stop the genocide in Palestine
— Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) June 2, 2024
Khabib chats to Trump
Khabib: “I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war.”
Trump: “We’re gonna stop it. I’m gonna stop it.”
This is obviously a pretty heavy thing to discuss at a mixed martial arts event, and we’re going off of the captions that were put on this clip by the person who posted it. Either way, though, it’s an interesting partnership to see. Khabib is one of the greatest fighters of all time, whereas Trump is easily one of the most famous MMA fans on the face of the planet.
Who knows, maybe we’ll see them both at another UFC event again one day.
What did you make of the interaction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump? Do you feel as if we will see Nurmagomedov coach more in the UFC? If he does, what other fighters will he help train? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
