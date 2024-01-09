Dricus du Plessis reveals insane fine for jumping the fence to meet Donald Trump at UFC 290: “Too cool of a moment for me to let by”

By Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis was handed quite a fine for meeting Donald Trump last year.

Dricus du Plessis, Donald Trump

‘Stillknocks’ is currently slated to face Sean Strickland later this month in the main event of UFC 297. The bout will be the first title shot of Dricus du Plessis’ career, as he faces the newly crowned champion. ‘Tarzan’ famously won middleweight gold back in September, with an upset decision win over Israel Adesanya.

For Dricus du Plessis, the bout will be his first since a knockout win over Robert Whittaker last July. At UFC 290, the South African scored a stunning second-round knockout over ‘The Reaper’. Following the victory, he hopped the fence to greet former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was cageside. The politician became a fixture of the MMA promotion’s pay-per-view events this year.

However, that greeting cost Dricus du Plessis $10,000. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Fight in Sight Podcast, the South African revealed the massive fine. While a big figure, the middleweight contender did acknowledge that he was warned about jumping the fence prior to his interaction with Donald Trump. Not only that, but he was warned several, several times.

Admittedly, Dricus du Plessis didn’t take the warnings too seriously. Largely thanks to the fact that he’s never jumped the fence before. However, he wound up doing exactly that, to meet the former President. According to Du Plessis, the interaction was one that was too cool to pass up on.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO CRITICAL OF SEAN STRICKLAND AND ALEX VOLKANOVSKI OPENING UP ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH: “KEEP SOME OF THAT SH*T TO YOURSELF”

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290

Dricus du Plessis reveals fine for jumping the fence to meet Donald Trump at UFC 290

“That was the initial fine for jumping over the cage. They said – they told us beforehand – if you jump over [the fence], you’re getting a $10,000 fine,” Dricus Du Plessis told Fight in Sight in a recent interview, recounting his UFC 290 win and subsequent meeting with Donald Trump. “I was like, ‘I don’t know why you guys keep on hammering about me jumping over the fence, I’ve never done it before. It was literally the last instruction I got just before walking into the cage.” (h/t Fansided MMA)

He continued, “After the fight, I looked to the side and Trump stood up and gave me an ovation. I was like, ‘This is too cool of a moment for me to let by,’ and well, I jumped over the fence and greeted Trump.”

“This was the President of the United States,” du Plessis concluded, “I wasn’t not gonna greet him, this is amazing.”

Later in the interview, Dricus du Plessis confirmed that the commission followed through with the fine. Although, it seems that the middleweight contender has no regrets about the situation.

What do you make of these comments from Dricus du Plessis? Do you believe that he will defeat Sean Strickland later this month at UFC 297?

Previous Post

Topics:

Donald Trump Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Jim Miller

Jim Miller expects to "overwhelm" Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84, has an "inclination" of who he will fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024
Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why 'crazy' Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar fight could headline UFC 300

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Manager details why Islam Makhachev doesn't have a fight booked, gives timeframe for return

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev appears to be on the sidelines for quite some time.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sounds off on Tom Aspinall following recent Twitter exchange: “That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has sounded off on Tom Aspinall following their recent exchange on ‘Twitter’.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev says he will “one hundred percent” be fighting the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: “They should be afraid”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev says he will ‘one hundred percent’ be fighting the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Bryce Mitchell, Imigrants, UFC, War

Bryce Mitchell voices his concern over the millions of immigrants coming to America: “That is an army amassing”

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024
Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones responds to latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Jon Jones has responded to the latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149, UFC Vegas 84
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149 with Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, and Marcus McGhee

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

The 149th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 84, which is the first event of 2024.

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Demetrious Johnson reacts to rumors that Joe Rogan facilitated his trade from UFC to ONE Championship

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the rumors suggesting Joe Rogan helped facilitate his trade to ONE Championship.

Henry Cejudo, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo critical of Sean Strickland and Alex Volkanovski opening up about mental health: “Keep some of that sh*t to yourself”

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Henry Cejudo has questioned Sean Strickland and Alexander Volkanovski for opening up on their mental health issues.