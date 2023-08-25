Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals hardest-hitter in UFC career: “Hits like a truck”

By Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the hardest-hitter he’s faced.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

‘The Eagle’ is one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history. Having notched wins over names such as Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and more, his place in history is secure. Furthermore, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, making him one of just a few select fighters to achieve the feat.

Now deep into retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov reflected on his career in a recent interview. Speaking to the PBD Podcast, the former champion was asked directly who hit him the hardest. There, he revealed that it was actually his final opponent, ‘The Highlight’.

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously defeated Justin Gaethje in October 2020, in the final fight of his career. While a massive win, the champion had to take some big shots throughout the contest. That being said, while Gaethje hit the Russian the hardest that he had in his career, that’s not worth much.

Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I think it was Justin Gaethje,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the PBD Podcast. “He hits like truck, but it was one thing what breaks him, like when he hit me, I remember it was right uppercut and left hook. It was his best shot in the fight and I told him, ‘Brother, this is everything that you have?’ I was talking with him. It was conversation inside the cage.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I like Justin Gaethje, and I was talking with him after this combination, and I told him, ‘This is everything that you have?’ And end of the first round, he started to like tire, and I told him, ‘This is jetlag because you come to Abu Dhabi one week before the fight. I’m here one month.’ I know where I was after one week because this is like desert. You have to be there at least a couple of weeks before the fight. I know myself, one week when I come, I cannot sleep.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

