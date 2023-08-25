Tyson Fury unbothered by Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou: “I am inevitable”

By Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury isn’t worried about Mike Tyson or Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Predator’ have made a lot of headlines over the last few weeks. Slated for his boxing match opposite ‘The Gypsy King’ in October, Francis Ngannou decided to bring the boxing legend to his camp. Since becoming his trainer, Mike Tyson has been vocal about the PFL heavyweight pulling the upset.

In fact, the boxing legend has warned that Tyson Fury won’t be able to deal with the power in October. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou has been quiet, but also confident ahead of the boxing match. It’s not like he’s not putting in the work, as based on a recent training video released by Mike Tyson.

However, Tyson Fury still isn’t worried about Francis Ngannou. On X, the WBC heavyweight champion responded to a post from Mike Tyson, saying that ‘The Predator’ was coming for him in October. It’s safe to say that ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t really care for the post itself.

On X, Tyson Fury dismissed Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou. In the post, the boxer made it clear that he feels confident and inevitable ahead of their October boxing match. His confidence makes sense, as he’s currently a massive favorite for the fight.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON BELIEVER IN FRANCIS NGANNOU’S BOXING SKILLS AFTER TRAINING: “TOUGHER FIGHT THAN ANYONE THINKS”

When you come for the king you better not miss @francis_ngannou They’ve all tried, they’ve all failed. I am inevitable Francis. The outcome will be the Gypsy King having his hand raised in the Kingdom #Riyadhseason #FuryNgannou” – Fury wrote on social media earlier today.

Tyson Fury’s comments come at a time when the bout itself badly needs promotion. Well, that’s what Deontay Wilder believes anyway. In a recent interview, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated that he wouldn’t even watch the fight in October and that the division itself was dead.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

Related

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou believes boxing match with Tyson Fury only ups the stakes for future Jon Jones fight: “It will just make that fight bigger”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023
Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder brutally honest about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: "Heavyweight division is f*cking dead"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder won’t watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till and Mike Perry go back and forth over potential fight: "S*it for brains"

Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Darren Till and Mike Perry seem deadset on resuming their rivalry in the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

WATCH | Mike Tyson trains exhausted Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Mike Tyson is getting Francis Ngannou ready for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

John Fury
KSI

WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

Mike-Perry

Mike Perry revealed as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford offers to jump three-weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez: "Three-time undisputed"

Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

Undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez or Jermell Charlo next.

Nate Diaz and Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to criticism from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn: “Unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause you might get it also”

Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

Nate Diaz has fired back at Eddie Hearn after the promoter slammed his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Darren Till and Nate Diaz
Darren Till

Darren Till offers to face 'OG' Nate Diaz in boxing debut: "I would like to"

Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till would love to be Nate Diaz’s next boxing foe.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals record-breaking pay-per-view numbers for Nate Diaz fight: "Massive success"

Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz reportedly generated over 500,000 pay-per-view buys.