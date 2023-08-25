Tyson Fury unbothered by Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou: “I am inevitable”

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury isn’t worried about Mike Tyson or Francis Ngannou.

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Predator’ have made a lot of headlines over the last few weeks. Slated for his boxing match opposite ‘The Gypsy King’ in October, Francis Ngannou decided to bring the boxing legend to his camp. Since becoming his trainer, Mike Tyson has been vocal about the PFL heavyweight pulling the upset.

In fact, the boxing legend has warned that Tyson Fury won’t be able to deal with the power in October. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou has been quiet, but also confident ahead of the boxing match. It’s not like he’s not putting in the work, as based on a recent training video released by Mike Tyson.

However, Tyson Fury still isn’t worried about Francis Ngannou. On X, the WBC heavyweight champion responded to a post from Mike Tyson, saying that ‘The Predator’ was coming for him in October. It’s safe to say that ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t really care for the post itself.

On X, Tyson Fury dismissed Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou. In the post, the boxer made it clear that he feels confident and inevitable ahead of their October boxing match. His confidence makes sense, as he’s currently a massive favorite for the fight.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON BELIEVER IN FRANCIS NGANNOU’S BOXING SKILLS AFTER TRAINING: “TOUGHER FIGHT THAN ANYONE THINKS”

When you come for the king you better not miss @francis_ngannou They’ve all tried, they’ve all failed. I am inevitable Francis. The outcome will be the Gypsy King having his hand raised in the Kingdom #Riyadhseason #FuryNgannou https://t.co/ufcDcDM48m pic.twitter.com/KHQO2YvvHv — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 25, 2023

“When you come for the king you better not miss @francis_ngannou They’ve all tried, they’ve all failed. I am inevitable Francis. The outcome will be the Gypsy King having his hand raised in the Kingdom #Riyadhseason #FuryNgannou” – Fury wrote on social media earlier today.

Tyson Fury’s comments come at a time when the bout itself badly needs promotion. Well, that’s what Deontay Wilder believes anyway. In a recent interview, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated that he wouldn’t even watch the fight in October and that the division itself was dead.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?