Logan Paul confirms plans to callout Conor McGregor with win over ‘his b*tch’ Dillon Danis

By Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023

Logan Paul is already targeting Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match with Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul

‘The Maverick’ hasn’t been as active in the ring as his brother, Jake Paul, having made a career in the WWE instead. However, Logan Paul is now slated to return to the ring against ‘El Jefe’ in October. His boxing match with Dillon Danis will co-main event the ‘PRIME Card’, headlined by Tommy Fury vs. KSI.

Ahead of the event, Conor McGregor has repeatedly made his presence known. ‘The Notorious’ previously stated that Dillon Danis will show that he’s levels ahead of Logan Paul. Then, following Anthony Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius in London, he took to the ring to call out KSI for a bare-knuckle boxing match. ‘The Nightmare’ later laughed off that callout.

However, if it’s up to Logan Paul, he will be the one to fight Conor McGregor instead. In an interview with Misfits Boxing, the YouTuber-turned-boxer previewed his boxing match with Dillon Danis. There, he made his intentions known. ‘El Jefe’ first, and then ‘The Notorious’ later.

RELATED: WATCH | JOHN FURY FLIPS TABLES DURING HEATED KSI VS. TOMMY FURY PRESS CONFERENCE

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul

Image Credit: Logan Paul’s instagram

“Conor McGregor is an average MMA fighter, and a horrible boxer,” Logan Paul stated in the interview when asked about his plans after fighting Dillon Danis. “I’m going to beat the s*it out of his b*tch Dillon, and then I’m going to beat the s*it out of him.”

While this is far from Paul’s first shot at the former UFC champion, he’s yet to respond. Earlier this month, the YouTuber offered Conor McGregor a $1 million dollar bet on his fight with Dillon Danis. However, the Irishman showed no interest in taking that offer up.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury unbothered by Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou: "I am inevitable"

Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou believes boxing match with Tyson Fury only ups the stakes for future Jon Jones fight: “It will just make that fight bigger”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes his boxing match with Tyson Fury will only up the stakes for a future Jon Jones fight.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder brutally honest about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: "Heavyweight division is f*cking dead"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder won’t watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals the message Conor McGregor sent him after winning the bantamweight title at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley says Conor McGregor messaged him after he scored a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become the bantamweight champion.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till and Mike Perry go back and forth over potential fight: "S*it for brains"

Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Darren Till and Mike Perry seem deadset on resuming their rivalry in the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

WATCH | Mike Tyson trains exhausted Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023
John Fury
KSI

WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

Mike-Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry revealed as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

BKFC contender Mike Perry has been revealed as the backup boxer for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.

Conor McGegor, training, UFC
UFC

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that a return to the Octagon in December is back on the table.