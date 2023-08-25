Logan Paul confirms plans to callout Conor McGregor with win over ‘his b*tch’ Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is already targeting Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match with Dillon Danis.

‘The Maverick’ hasn’t been as active in the ring as his brother, Jake Paul, having made a career in the WWE instead. However, Logan Paul is now slated to return to the ring against ‘El Jefe’ in October. His boxing match with Dillon Danis will co-main event the ‘PRIME Card’, headlined by Tommy Fury vs. KSI.

Ahead of the event, Conor McGregor has repeatedly made his presence known. ‘The Notorious’ previously stated that Dillon Danis will show that he’s levels ahead of Logan Paul. Then, following Anthony Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius in London, he took to the ring to call out KSI for a bare-knuckle boxing match. ‘The Nightmare’ later laughed off that callout.

However, if it’s up to Logan Paul, he will be the one to fight Conor McGregor instead. In an interview with Misfits Boxing, the YouTuber-turned-boxer previewed his boxing match with Dillon Danis. There, he made his intentions known. ‘El Jefe’ first, and then ‘The Notorious’ later.

“Conor McGregor is an average MMA fighter, and a horrible boxer,” Logan Paul stated in the interview when asked about his plans after fighting Dillon Danis. “I’m going to beat the s*it out of his b*tch Dillon, and then I’m going to beat the s*it out of him.”

While this is far from Paul’s first shot at the former UFC champion, he’s yet to respond. Earlier this month, the YouTuber offered Conor McGregor a $1 million dollar bet on his fight with Dillon Danis. However, the Irishman showed no interest in taking that offer up.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?