Craig Jones says Khabib Nurmagomedov “priced himself out” of proposed grappling match with Georges St-Pierre

Craig Jones has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly priced himself out of a potential grappling match against Georges St-Pierre.

While it’s been almost three years since Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts, many fans still hope to see him return one day. Unfortunately, with every day that passes, it seems less and less likely.

One idea that he did entertain, though, was a grappling match against Georges St-Pierre. GSP will make a grappling appearance of his own later this year and once upon a time, a showdown with Khabib seemed to be in the pipeline.

However, according to Craig Jones, the Russian sensation asked for a number that was simply too high.