Craig Jones says Khabib Nurmagomedov “priced himself out” of proposed grappling match with Georges St-Pierre
Craig Jones has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly priced himself out of a potential grappling match against Georges St-Pierre.
While it’s been almost three years since Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts, many fans still hope to see him return one day. Unfortunately, with every day that passes, it seems less and less likely.
One idea that he did entertain, though, was a grappling match against Georges St-Pierre. GSP will make a grappling appearance of his own later this year and once upon a time, a showdown with Khabib seemed to be in the pipeline.
However, according to Craig Jones, the Russian sensation asked for a number that was simply too high.
Khabib’s big price
“I was with the [UFC] Fight Pass guys and they were trying to ask me for opponents for ‘GSP,’ for ideas, and I had no idea who would be [suitable] …” Jones said on B-Team Jiu Jitsu. “They asked me in the moment and I didn’t know. I remember I said Khabib and I think they said Khabib wanted $5 million to do the grappling match. I was like, ‘Woah!’ Obviously that’s priced himself out there. Those guys would be cool to see. I’d love to train with those guys and feel what it’s like, you know?”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Nurmagomedov probably knew that he wasn’t going to receive that kind of figure. In equal measure, he may also just know his worth, especially given how marketable a meeting with someone like St-Pierre would be.
Would you still be interested in seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Georges St-Pierre in a grappling match? Who would be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
