Conor McGregor looks absolutely enormous in latest post on social media (Photo)

UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break.

Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.

‘Notorious’ doesn’t have a date scheduled for a return or even an opponent, but he’s definitely working hard in preparation for the comeback.

If you don’t believe us, check out this shot of him in arguably the best shape of his life.

With a body like that, you’d have to think the likelihood of him heading back down to lightweight anytime soon is slim. Of course, he knows how to cut weight as well as anyone else, but the allure of welterweight is certainly going to be tough for him to turn down at this stage in his journey.

Mixed martial arts as a sport wouldn’t be as big as it is without the presence of Conor McGregor and that much is obvious, with the majority of pundits believing the biggest pay-per-view of the year from a financial standpoint will likely be the one that features the Irishman.

He clearly wants to make a statement to all of those who have been doubting him in the last couple of years and if he can secure a knockout with that kind of frame, anything is possible.

What do you think of the physique of Conor McGregor? When do you think he will return to the UFC and when he does, who do you think he’ll end up fighting? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!