Alexander Volkanovski rips people that think Dricus Du Plessis will beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

By Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis will be all that competitive.

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker

Whittaker is set to take on Du Plessis on the main card of UFC 290 as the fight serves as a title eliminator. It’s a crucial fight and one the Aussie is a sizeable betting favorite in. However, Dricus Du Plessis is confident he has all the tools to beat Robert Whittaker and finish him.

Although Du Plessis enters his UFC 290 fight with a ton of confidence, Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think the scrap will be all that competitive. Instead, Volkanovski thinks Whittaker is too well-rounded and too good overall to lose to Du Plessis.

“Obviously Izzy wants new blood. He definitely would like to see Dricus go out there (and win) so that he could fight him, a new person in front of him,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “There would be a lot of hype if he was able to beat Robert Whittaker. But, beating Robert Whittaker is not going to be easy for him. Again, he could be a great fighter, but Robert Whittaker is just too well rounded, he’s too good everywhere, and his skill set is gonna be too much. I think you’d be mad to think that Dricus can get it done.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya names the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira.

“Obviously, it’s entertaining for an underdog to get a big win but not against someone like Robert Whittaker. He’s too smart, he’s too well-rounded, and I think he’s gonna be way too much for Dricus,” Volkanovski continued. “If they’re the next guys fighting for the title out of that fight, it’s going to have to be Rob. I cannot see Rob losing that fight. He’s obviously unstoppable outside the Izzy fights. No one can get anywhere near him. That just shows you how good Robert Whittaker is.”

Although Alexander Volkanovski thinks Robert Whittaker will beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290, his prediction doesn’t mean much. The two will share the Octagon with one another anyways, and what the oddsmakers think or what Volkanovski says won’t have any impact on the scrap.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Khabib-Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov 'had enough' of USADA says Javier Mendez

Zain Bando - July 4, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says he is "well in preparation" for his upcoming fight

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Conor McGregor is getting ready for his UFC return.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Mark Zuckerberg

Logan Paul calls to face Paddy Pimblett on undercard of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "For free"

Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

Logan Paul badly wants to fight Paddy Pimblett on the undercard of a UFC event featuring Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker explains why he turned down Tony Ferguson fight: "So f*cking offended"

Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he disapproved of a fight with Tony Ferguson.

Bo Nickal, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal receives new opponent for UFC 290 after Tresean Gore is forced to withdraw

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Bo Nickal has received a new opponent for UFC 290, this after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the event.

Conor McGregor

Anthony Smith blames TUF 31 editing for falsely portraying Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023
Brian Ortega, Paulo Costa, Tracy Cortez, UFC
Tracy Cortez

Paulo Costa attempts to clear the air after starting online tension between Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Paulo Costa is attempting to clear the air after starting online tension between Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290
UFC

UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez title fight

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

In the main event of UFC 290, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his strap against Yair Rodriguez. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a massive -400 favorite while the Mexican is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen reveals he was previously 'catfished by Aspen Ladd'

Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Chael Sonnen is revealing that he was previously ‘catfished by Aspen Ladd’.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes he could take over top spot in pound-for-pound rankings by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has, perhaps jokingly, suggested he could become the new pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC if he beats Aljamain Sterling.