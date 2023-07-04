Alexander Volkanovski rips people that think Dricus Du Plessis will beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis will be all that competitive.

Whittaker is set to take on Du Plessis on the main card of UFC 290 as the fight serves as a title eliminator. It’s a crucial fight and one the Aussie is a sizeable betting favorite in. However, Dricus Du Plessis is confident he has all the tools to beat Robert Whittaker and finish him.

Although Du Plessis enters his UFC 290 fight with a ton of confidence, Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think the scrap will be all that competitive. Instead, Volkanovski thinks Whittaker is too well-rounded and too good overall to lose to Du Plessis.

“Obviously Izzy wants new blood. He definitely would like to see Dricus go out there (and win) so that he could fight him, a new person in front of him,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “There would be a lot of hype if he was able to beat Robert Whittaker. But, beating Robert Whittaker is not going to be easy for him. Again, he could be a great fighter, but Robert Whittaker is just too well rounded, he’s too good everywhere, and his skill set is gonna be too much. I think you’d be mad to think that Dricus can get it done.

“Obviously, it’s entertaining for an underdog to get a big win but not against someone like Robert Whittaker. He’s too smart, he’s too well-rounded, and I think he’s gonna be way too much for Dricus,” Volkanovski continued. “If they’re the next guys fighting for the title out of that fight, it’s going to have to be Rob. I cannot see Rob losing that fight. He’s obviously unstoppable outside the Izzy fights. No one can get anywhere near him. That just shows you how good Robert Whittaker is.”

Although Alexander Volkanovski thinks Robert Whittaker will beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290, his prediction doesn’t mean much. The two will share the Octagon with one another anyways, and what the oddsmakers think or what Volkanovski says won’t have any impact on the scrap.