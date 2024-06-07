Cody Stamann plans to go back to wrestling roots against Taylor Lapilus at UFC Louisville: “Going to set a single-fight takedown record”

Cody Stamann plans to go back to his roots and wrestle his way to a win at UFC Louisville.

Stamann hasn’t fought since May of 2023 when he suffered a controversial decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade. After the loss, Stamann was hoping for a quick turnaround. He ended up getting booked to fight in October but as he started his fight camp, he tore his bicep which put him back on the shelf.

“I tore my bicep, I didn’t say anything, I didn’t publicly say I did it. I was scheduled to fight in October and literally the first week of my fight camp, I tore my bicep in early September. It was three months out of training, and after three months I started training and now I don’t even think about it, I think it is stronger than before… To say that I’m hungry and motivated to compete again, I think is an understatement. I can’t think of a time I’ve been this excited to fight,” Stamann said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Stamann was disappointed to be off, he used the time off to study all of his fights and see what he did well and what he did wrong. He realized in the fights he had success in, he was wrestling often, so he plans to go back to his roots and wrestle often at UFC Louisville.

“I literally watched every fight I won and lost,” Stamann said. “When I’m getting two takedowns a round, it’s almost impossible to beat me because on the feet I’m hard to find. If I’m taking you down and you are on your butt for two minutes of a fight, I only have to land a couple of shots to win a round… It’s a saying amongst fighters, don’t forget what got you to the show. Throughout my career, I’ve gotten four or five takedowns every fight. How dumb am I to not use one of my best attributes?”

Heading into his UFC Louisville fight against Taylor Lapilus, Cody Stamann is oozing with confidence. Stamann believes he has a chance to set the record for most takedowns in a fight if Lapilus proves he is durable.

“I really like this fight, his reach will be my greatest challenge, but I don’t know, I believe I will tear through this kid… Honestly, I’m either going to set a single-fight takedown record or I’m going to put him down, I think I knock him out in the second round. Once I establish some wrestling and get his range down, he will be challenging in the first couple minutes, but once I touch him one time I will continue to do it and I think I put him away in the second round,” Stamann said.

Should Stamann get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC Louisville against Taylor Lapilus, the hope is to get a fight against Rob Font next time out.

“It can’t just be a win, it has to be an impressive win. With an impressive win, I can go after someone in the top 10. Once upon a time I was scheduled to fight Rob Font and I would really love for that fight to come to fruition,” Stamann concluded.