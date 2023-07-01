Pros react after Rinat Fakhretdinov finishes Kevin Lee in 55 seconds at UFC Vegas 76

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim showcased a welterweight bout between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Rinat Fakhretdinov, Kevin Lee, UFC, UFC Vegas 76, Pros react

Lee (19-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March of 2022, where he scored a decision win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC fight banner. ‘The Motown Phenom’ had gone 3-4 over his past seven fights ahed of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nineteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Battle. ‘Gladiator’ was looking to improve his Octagon record to a perfect 3-0 this evening at the Apex.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim resulted in a quick first-round finish for the Russian standout. Fakhretdinov was able to drop Kevin Lee in the early moments of the contest courtesy of a perfect right hand. From there, Rinat jumped on a guillotine choke and did not let up until he put ‘The Motown Phenom’ to sleep. It was a very impressive victory for Fakhretdinov, one which marked his twentieth in a row.

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lee vs. Fakhretdinov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Rinat Fakhretdinov putting Kevin Lee to sleep at UFC Vegas 76:

Who would you like to see Rinat Fakhretdinov fight next following his submission victory over Kevin Lee this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee Rinat Fakhretdinov UFC UFC Vegas 76

