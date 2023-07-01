Pros react after Rinat Fakhretdinov finishes Kevin Lee in 55 seconds at UFC Vegas 76

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim showcased a welterweight bout between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Lee (19-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March of 2022, where he scored a decision win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC fight banner. ‘The Motown Phenom’ had gone 3-4 over his past seven fights ahed of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nineteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Battle. ‘Gladiator’ was looking to improve his Octagon record to a perfect 3-0 this evening at the Apex.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim resulted in a quick first-round finish for the Russian standout. Fakhretdinov was able to drop Kevin Lee in the early moments of the contest courtesy of a perfect right hand. From there, Rinat jumped on a guillotine choke and did not let up until he put ‘The Motown Phenom’ to sleep. It was a very impressive victory for Fakhretdinov, one which marked his twentieth in a row.

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lee vs. Fakhretdinov’ below:

Kevin Lee is about to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 76! 👀 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 1, 2023

Another “New Kevin Lee” walking to the cage. — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 1, 2023

What a straight right! Right down the pipe! #UFCVegas76 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) July 1, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Rinat Fakhretdinov putting Kevin Lee to sleep at UFC Vegas 76:

Damn…

Gutted for Kevin. Hats of to Rinat. That was perfect brother — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 1, 2023

Rinat what a statement 😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 1, 2023

My goodness !

WOW Rinat est chaud 🔥#UFCVegas76 https://t.co/MYrtg6DgQD — Fernand Lopez (@fernandlopez) July 1, 2023

That man is dangerous — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 1, 2023

Who would you like to see Rinat Fakhretdinov fight next following his submission victory over Kevin Lee this evening in Sin City?