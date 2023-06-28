Gordon Ryan blasts Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ World Champion: “The biggest farce”

By Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) World Champion.

Gordon-Ryan

Dillon ‘El Jefe’ Danis is claiming to be a four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

It is true that Danis, now 29, was crowned the brown belt world champion in both the gi and no-gi disciplines at the 2014 IBJJF World Championships.  During that same year he also won gold at brown belt during the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship. Danis has not competed in a jiu-jitsu competition since 2017.

Danis, in his Instagram bio is listed as ‘4x Jiu-Jitsu World Champion’.

Well Gordon Ryan is saying not so fast, taking to ‘Instagram‘ with the following comment concerning Danis’s claim:

“The biggest farce in a bio the world has ever seen.”

Ryan, better known as ‘The King’, has gone unbeaten since his defeat to Vinny Magalhaes back in 2018. The 27-year-old is a five-time ADCC champion, and IBJFF no-gi World Champion and a four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion.

Gordon Ryan is obviously dominating in the world of BJJ and takes exception to Danis’ claims in his Instagram biography.

Ryan last competed and defeated Nicky Rodriguez on December 15th of last year at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 in Las Vegas.

Due to health issues, Ryan had to pull out of the WNO grappling super fight with longtime rival Felipe Pena this past February and remains out of commission due to illness.

Ryan’s anticipated return to competition is currently unknown.

Do you agree with ‘The King’ that Dillon Danis’ bio is inaccurate or in his words a ‘farce’?

Who would you like to see Ryan fight upon his return to competition?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

