Kevin Lee reveals he’s willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC
Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.
Lee last fought in July of 2023. There, he suffered a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Vegas 76. It was his return to the Octagon, and after the loss, he was released from the promotion.
Now, as Lee has yet to fight again, he is hoping to earn his way back into the UFC by winning on the Contender Series.
“My real love is MMA. I want to compete again and just to show how serious I am. I even told Sean Shelby that I’m willing to go on Dana White’s Contender Series to show how serious I am about competing on a high level. This next fight will be not about money or anything else, but to show that I can compete and my body can hold up against the tension I’m putting it under,” Lee said on the Anik & Floridan Podcast.
UFC shot Kevin Lee’s idea down
It is interesting that Kevin Lee would want to compete on the Contender Series to prove he belongs in the UFC. He even talks to the UFC execs about it, but they shut that idea down.
“He said no but I was willing to do it. It’s five thousand flat, that’s all you get. For five thousand bucks, we’re losing money. But I’m still willing to do it,” Lee added.
With the UFC not wanting Kevin Lee to fight on the Contender Series it’s uncertain if the promotion will bring him back. For now, Lee is a free agent and is looking to fight again soon to resume his career.
Lee is 19-8 as a pro and is 12-8 in the UFC. He fought Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title back in 2017. In his career, Lee has notable wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, and Gregor Gillespie among others.
