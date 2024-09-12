Kevin Lee reveals he’s willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

By Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Kevin Lee

Lee last fought in July of 2023. There, he suffered a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Vegas 76. It was his return to the Octagon, and after the loss, he was released from the promotion.

Now, as Lee has yet to fight again, he is hoping to earn his way back into the UFC by winning on the Contender Series.

 

“My real love is MMA. I want to compete again and just to show how serious I am. I even told Sean Shelby that I’m willing to go on Dana White’s Contender Series to show how serious I am about competing on a high level. This next fight will be not about money or anything else, but to show that I can compete and my body can hold up against the tension I’m putting it under,” Lee said on the Anik & Floridan Podcast.

UFC shot Kevin Lee’s idea down

It is interesting that Kevin Lee would want to compete on the Contender Series to prove he belongs in the UFC. He even talks to the UFC execs about it, but they shut that idea down.

“He said no but I was willing to do it. It’s five thousand flat, that’s all you get. For five thousand bucks, we’re losing money. But I’m still willing to do it,” Lee added.

With the UFC not wanting Kevin Lee to fight on the Contender Series it’s uncertain if the promotion will bring him back. For now, Lee is a free agent and is looking to fight again soon to resume his career.

Lee is 19-8 as a pro and is 12-8 in the UFC. He fought Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title back in 2017. In his career, Lee has notable wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, and Gregor Gillespie among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an "easy" fight for him: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes he could surpass Conor McGregor in star power soon: "I'm the guy"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he’s arguably a bigger star than Conor McGregor.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: "I am just better than you"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor's return to training ahead of UFC return: "He's looking very sharp"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue's aura could benefit Sean O'Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.

Chael Sonnen, Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen pitches a surprising contender for Belal Muhammad's first title defense

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes a title eliminator fight between two top contenders could set Belal Muhammad up to face an up-and-coming welterweight star.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili title fight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC 306, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Sean O’Malley looks to defend his belt for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili. Heading into the fight, O’Malley is a slight -140 favorite while the Georgian is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso responds to not headlining UFC 306 with Valentina Shevchenko trilogy

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has given her response to not getting the UFC 306 headlining spot.