Kevin Lee reveals he’s willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Lee last fought in July of 2023. There, he suffered a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Vegas 76. It was his return to the Octagon, and after the loss, he was released from the promotion.

Now, as Lee has yet to fight again, he is hoping to earn his way back into the UFC by winning on the Contender Series.

Kevin Lee says that he’s willing to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series to get back in the UFC again pic.twitter.com/yw5c4hqAYf — Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) September 11, 2024

“My real love is MMA. I want to compete again and just to show how serious I am. I even told Sean Shelby that I’m willing to go on Dana White’s Contender Series to show how serious I am about competing on a high level. This next fight will be not about money or anything else, but to show that I can compete and my body can hold up against the tension I’m putting it under,” Lee said on the Anik & Floridan Podcast.