Jimmy Crute announces he is “stepping away” from MMA until he has a “healthy and sustainable mindset”

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Jimmy Crute will be stepping away from MMA.

Jimmy Crute

At UFC 290, Crute suffered a submission loss to Alonzo Menifield after the two fought to a draw back in February. It was a tough loss for Crute and after the defeat, he took his gloves and laid them down in the center of the Octagon. However, his team later revealed Jimmy Crute isn’t actually retired.

Now, days after the submission loss at UFC 290, Jimmy Crute to Instagram to announce he isn’t retiring but is stepping away from the sport for the time being.

Jimmy Crute releases statement

“I’ve had a bit to process. that reaction after the fight just shows how unhealthy my relationship has gotten with this sport,” Jimmy Crute wrote on Instagram. “I have been obsessed with being in the ufc since I was 12 years old and it has been my entire identity since I made the decision to chase this dream. I have a lot to address before I think about stepping back in there. Truth is, I don’t even know who I am with out all of this. I am going to take the time to find myself, do the therapy and get myself right.

“I’ve needed to walk away from this unhealthy obsession for a while now. That being said deep down I know that I am far from done. I’m going to step away for as long as it takes and do the work then comeback with a healthy and sustainable mindset toward this sport. How long that takes isn’t up to me but I look forward to the challenges coming up. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to check on me. I appreciate it more than I am able to express,” Jimmy Crute continued.

With the loss at UFC 290, Jimmy Crute dropped to 12-4-1 as a pro and 4-4-1 in the UFC. The 27-year-old is 0-3-1 in his last four fights and when he will fight again is to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jimmy Crute UFC

