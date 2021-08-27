Pros react to post-presser scuffle between Team Woodley and Team Paul

Pro fighters have reacted to the scuffle between Team Woodley and Team Paul from yesterday’s press conference in Cleveland.

On Sunday night, Jake Paul will face the toughest test of his pro boxing career thus far as he prepares to square off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul is coming into this bout off the back of a 3-0 record, whereas Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut.

During the aforementioned press conference we saw members of both teams get into an altercation with some even hurling abuse at Tyron Woodley’s mother – and as we all know, that’s one woman the mixed martial arts community won’t allow you to mess with.

It took over four years to get the validation I feel I deserve. pic.twitter.com/Ys3Qkm0C17 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 27, 2021

The fact that @arielhelwani stood by and watched mama woodley be disrespected just shows how much of a bad person he is…

Me and mama woodley v everyone… — D (@darrentill2) August 26, 2021

Been around momma wood for many years, her energy and positivity are infectious! I wish more people were like her https://t.co/QU18yIpKwq — Funky (@Benaskren) August 26, 2021

I'm sorry, my brotha @TWooodley . I'm sorry, Momma Woodley. I'm sorry I wasn't there for y'all today. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) August 26, 2021

We all know just how brutal of a sport MMA can be but through all the madness and anarchy, Woodley’s mom has always been a beacon of light thanks to her honesty, warm demeanour and overall approach to the sport.

Tyron Woodley himself was visibly upset by everything that went down which has left many wondering whether or not he’s going to be composed enough to go in there and get the job done against Jake Paul this weekend.

While he could end up using it as real fuel and motivation, it could also lead him to fight emotionally – which, as we’ve seen in the past, doesn’t always go too well.

Jake Paul’s team knows exactly what they’re doing and if nothing else, something like this is bound to draw more eyes to the pay-per-view on Sunday.

Do you think going after Tyron Woodley‘s mother is too far? Will Woodley fight emotionally because of this and even if he doesn’t, do you favour him to beat Jake Paul and put an end to the YouTube boxing saga in Ohio? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!