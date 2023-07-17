Kevin Lee discusses his “very hot and cold” relationship with UFC President Dana White: “They get p***ed at me for saying certain things”

Kevin Lee is discussing his ‘very hot and cold’ relationship with UFC President, Dana White.

‘The Motown Phenom’ (19-8 MMA) has had a rough go of it as of late, having only won 2 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon. Lee’s most recent loss came earlier this month at UFC Vegas 76 against Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1 MMA) via way of guillotine choke (see that here).

Following the loss, the 30 year old Lee decided it was time to hang up his gloves and took to ‘Instagram’ with the following message:

“Thank you @danawhite @sean.shelbyufc@ufc for giving me opportunities. UFC is the greatest promotion in history no doubt. Thanks @killcliff_fc@tristargym_mtl@dcblackkobra. And thanks to all the fans, I’ve had thousands of people come take pictures and give me support. I appreciate every single one. If you’re in Miami and want to get down to business hmu let’s work time to give my body a break. Alhamdulillah may god bless you.”

During a recent appearance on ‘Submission Radio’ Kevin Lee spoke about his retirement decision and whether or not he may yet step back into the cage:

“It’s 100 percent. I had to put it outside of my mind. I don’t wanna leave a 95 (percent) and, ‘Maybe in ten years I’ll come back, or maybe in three years or maybe in two years.’ For right now, it’s gonna be about getting the surgery. Healing myself, and then making a lot of money outside the sport…I feel there’s a lot I can accomplish outside of the sport that me constantly thinking about fighting is kind of blocking my vision a little bit…Who knows, maybe if – (laughs). I can’t help it…I’m always gonna be a fan of the sport…I’m still gonna train, so I don’t know. I do know, but I don’t know.”

When asked what Lee’s relationship with Dana White was like, the Motown Phenom followed up with (h/t MMANews):

“Me and Dana have a very hot and cold type of relationship…They get p*ssed at me for saying certain things. With me, I’m gonna try and give you the clearest, honest answer that I can. Especially if somebody asks me a question or if I’m doing media or whatever. And honestly, they don’t like that too much. I think they don’t necessarily want you to say certain things. I’ve been kinda told on the hush hush about certain things.”

Were you surprised at Kevin Lee’s decision to retire? Do you believe ‘The Motown Phenom’ will indeed be back?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!