Kevin Lee discusses his “very hot and cold” relationship with UFC President Dana White: “They get p***ed at me for saying certain things”

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2023

Kevin Lee is discussing his ‘very hot and cold’ relationship with UFC President, Dana White.

Kevin Lee

‘The Motown Phenom’ (19-8 MMA) has had a rough go of it as of late, having only won 2 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon. Lee’s most recent loss came earlier this month at UFC Vegas 76 against Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1 MMA) via way of guillotine choke (see that here).

Following the loss, the 30 year old Lee decided it was time to hang up his gloves and took to ‘Instagram’ with the following message:

“Thank you @danawhite @sean.shelbyufc@ufc for giving me opportunities. UFC is the greatest promotion in history no doubt. Thanks @killcliff_fc@tristargym_mtl@dcblackkobra.  And thanks to all the fans, I’ve had thousands of people come take pictures and give me support. I appreciate every single one. If you’re in Miami and want to get down to business hmu let’s work time to give my body a break. Alhamdulillah may god bless you.”

During a recent appearance on ‘Submission Radio’ Kevin Lee spoke about his retirement decision and whether or not he may yet step back into the cage:

“It’s 100 percent. I had to put it outside of my mind. I don’t wanna leave a 95 (percent) and, ‘Maybe in ten years I’ll come back, or maybe in three years or maybe in two years.’ For right now, it’s gonna be about getting the surgery. Healing myself, and then making a lot of money outside the sport…I feel there’s a lot I can accomplish outside of the sport that me constantly thinking about fighting is kind of blocking my vision a little bit…Who knows, maybe if – (laughs). I can’t help it…I’m always gonna be a fan of the sport…I’m still gonna train, so I don’t know. I do know, but I don’t know.”

When asked what Lee’s relationship with Dana White was like, the Motown Phenom followed up with (h/t MMANews):

“Me and Dana have a very hot and cold type of relationship…They get p*ssed at me for saying certain things. With me, I’m gonna try and give you the clearest, honest answer that I can. Especially if somebody asks me a question or if I’m doing media or whatever. And honestly, they don’t like that too much. I think they don’t necessarily want you to say certain things. I’ve been kinda told on the hush hush about certain things.”

Were you surprised at Kevin Lee’s decision to retire? Do you believe ‘The Motown Phenom’ will indeed be back?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland details previous encounter with Kevin Lee’s brother Keith: “He comes up to me and starts accusing me of being f***ing racist”

Susan Cox - July 17, 2023
Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya
Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya opens up on his recent run-in with Jon Jones

Susan Cox - July 17, 2023

Israel Adesanya is opening up about his recent run-in with Jon Jones.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney sounds off on referee Keith Peterson following submission loss at UFC Vegas 77

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2023

Terrance McKinney has gone off on referee Keith Peterson following his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov last weekend.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Ultimate Fighting Championship advertises second title fight for UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has seemingly teased a second title fight taking place at UFC 291 next weekend.

Conor McGregor Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

UFC megastar Conor McGregor only interested in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg on one condition

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Conor McGregor is intrigued by a possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but on one condition.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290

Brendan Schaub says fans should acknowledge how good UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis is: "It's damn near impossible to beat"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023
Istela Nunes
UFC Vegas 77

Photo | UFC Vegas 77 fighter Istela Nunes' X-ray displays aftermath of brutal elbow injury

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Istela Nunes didn’t have a great night at UFC Vegas 77.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn't his best performance

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena barely managed to keep his winning streak intact at UFC Vegas 77.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: "I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva isn’t wasting time, as she is shooting her shot.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.