Sean Strickland details previous encounter with Kevin Lee’s brother Keith: “He comes up to me and starts accusing me of being f***ing racist”

Sean Strickland is detailing a previous encounter he had with Kevin Lee’s brother Keith.

‘Tarzan’ is seemingly always in the news, whether it be his successes in the cage or his controversial comments, the 32 year old does makes headlines.

It was during a recent episode of ‘The Man Dance’ podcast with Chris Curtis, that Strickland relayed a true story of the encounter he had with Kevin Lee’s (19-8 MMA) brother, Keith.

“So he comes up to me and starts accusing me of being f**king racist and I’m like what are we f**king doing here dude like if I was racist, I’m the most honest motherf**ker there. If I wanted to f**k dudes, if I hated black people, I’ll be the first one to f**king tell you guys so anyways what I tell people… anytime you’re talking to somebody racist, and I know this because I used to be a little racist, anytime you’re talking to somebody racist and you want to p**s them off, you’ve just got to talk about f**king the sex, the race of whatever they are.”

Continuing, Sean Strickland elaborated on how he tried to get under Lee’s skin (h/t MMANews):

“So I’m like yo Lee, I’m not racist, I f**k more black women than you have bro how am I a racist and I said that just to p**s him off. I said that just to make him mad and I’m like ‘bro just relax, I know you got a little white woman at home, chill the f**k out’ and I’m just kind of poking him but I’m doing it funny and he goes ‘nah f**k that, I don’t like white people!'”

“Mind you, Curt (Chris Curtis) is sitting right next to me, Jason Manly, another black guy, is sitting right next to me and they just sit there f**king silent as this racist motherf**ker is telling his dislike for white people.”

Strickland is hot off a second round TKO victory over Abus Magomedov (25-5 MMA) earlier this month.

