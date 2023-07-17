Sean Strickland details previous encounter with Kevin Lee’s brother Keith: “He comes up to me and starts accusing me of being f***ing racist”

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2023

Sean Strickland is detailing a previous encounter he had with Kevin Lee’s brother Keith.

Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ is seemingly always in the news, whether it be his successes in the cage or his controversial comments, the 32 year old does makes headlines.

It was during a recent episode of ‘The Man Dance’ podcast with Chris Curtis, that Strickland relayed a true story of the  encounter he had with Kevin Lee’s (19-8 MMA) brother, Keith.

“So he comes up to me and starts accusing me of being f**king racist and I’m like what are we f**king doing here dude like if I was racist, I’m the most honest motherf**ker there. If I wanted to f**k dudes, if I hated black people, I’ll be the first one to f**king tell you guys so anyways what I tell people… anytime you’re talking to somebody racist, and I know this because I used to be a little racist, anytime you’re talking to somebody racist and you want to p**s them off, you’ve just got to talk about f**king the sex, the race of whatever they are.”

Continuing, Sean Strickland elaborated on how he tried to get under Lee’s skin (h/t MMANews):

“So I’m like yo Lee, I’m not racist, I f**k more black women than you have bro how am I a racist and I said that just to p**s him off. I said that just to make him mad and I’m like ‘bro just relax, I know you got a little white woman at home, chill the f**k out’ and I’m just kind of poking him but I’m doing it funny and he goes ‘nah f**k that, I don’t like white people!'”

“Mind you, Curt (Chris Curtis) is sitting right next to me, Jason Manly, another black guy, is sitting right next to me and they just sit there f**king silent as this racist motherf**ker is telling his dislike for white people.”  

Strickland is hot off a second round TKO victory over Abus Magomedov (25-5 MMA) earlier this month.

What do you think of Strickland’s latest ‘story’ about Kevin Lee’s brother Keith?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens up on his recent run-in with Jon Jones

Susan Cox - July 17, 2023
Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney sounds off on referee Keith Peterson following submission loss at UFC Vegas 77

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2023

Terrance McKinney has gone off on referee Keith Peterson following his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov last weekend.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Ultimate Fighting Championship advertises second title fight for UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has seemingly teased a second title fight taking place at UFC 291 next weekend.

Conor McGregor Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

UFC megastar Conor McGregor only interested in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg on one condition

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Conor McGregor is intrigued by a possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but on one condition.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Schaub says fans should acknowledge how good UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis is: "It's damn near impossible to beat"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub thinks Dricus du Plessis is as good as he says he is.

Istela Nunes

Photo | UFC Vegas 77 fighter Istela Nunes' X-ray displays aftermath of brutal elbow injury

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023
Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn't his best performance

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena barely managed to keep his winning streak intact at UFC Vegas 77.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: "I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva isn’t wasting time, as she is shooting her shot.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Pros react after Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.