Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 with Terrance McKinney, Austin Lingo, and Evan Elder

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

The 130th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 and UFC Vegas 77

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (2:06). Next, UFC featherweight Austin Lingo (15:04) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Evan Elder (23:14).

Terrance McKinney opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 77 main card scrap against Nazim Sadykhov. Terrance talks about his loss to Ismael Bonfim back in January in Brazil and what he takes away from the fight. He then chats about why he decided to move to Texas to train full-time with Kevin Holland and what he has learned from that. Terrance then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him.

Austin Lingo then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 77 fight against Melquizael Costa. Austin talks about his loss to Nate Landwehr, what he learned from that, and how the back-to-back weight cuts impacted him. He then chats about training at Fortis MMA and who he is working with for this scrap. Austin then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for the rest of the year.

Evan Elder closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 77 fight against Genaro Valdez. Evan talks about his last fight against Sadykhov and what he took away from that, as he was winning until the scrap was stopped due to the cut. He then talks about the pressure on him being 0-2 in the UFC and the style matchup against Valdez. Evan also talks about what a win does for him and his goals for the rest of the year.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Topics:

MMA Podcasts Radio Terrance McKinney UFC

