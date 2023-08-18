Kevin Holland set to return in co-main event of Noche UFC against Jack Della Maddalena

A welterweight banger will serve as the co-main event of Noche UFC in September.

Noche UFC is the Mexican Independence Day Card on Sept. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The original co-main event was Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum, but the latter was forced out of the scrap due to an injury. Now, Twitter user Stand Em Up has reported that Kevin Holland will take on Jack Della Maddalena as the new co-main event.

Kevin Holland (25-9 and one No Contest) is riding a two-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round submission over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Before that, Holland scored a third-round TKO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Holland is currently ranked 12th at welterweight and is 4-1 since dropping down to 170lbs.

Before the back-to-back wins, Kevin Holland suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Orlando. In his UFC career, Holland is 12-6 and one No Contest and has notable wins over Jacare Souza, Tim Means, Gerald Meerschaert, and Anthony Hernandez among others.

Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a split decision win over Bassil Hafez back in July. Prior to that, he scored a first-round submission win over Randy Brown back in February at UFC 284. The hope was for Della Maddalena to fight at UFC 293 in Australia but that never came to fruition.

Della Maddalena is currently ranked 14th at welterweight and also holds first-round stoppage wins over Danny Roberts, Ramazan Emeev, and Pete Rodriguez in his debut.