UFC President Dana White explains what went wrong with the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk negotiations

By Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is explaining what went wrong with the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk negotiations.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

‘The Battle of the Billionaires’ has been in the headlines for weeks now, just waiting on confirmation of a date, time, and place for the Zuckerberg vs. Musk bout.

According to Zuckerberg, Musk is no longer taking the match-up seriously.

However, Musk did take to ‘X’ saying:

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans.”

Dana White was keen on the two fighting in the UFC, but is reflecting on what’s gone wrong, speaking to ‘TMZ Sports’ the UFC President said:

“So (Zuckerberg) and I talk multiple times a week. We (had) dinner last Monday. He’s very serious about competing…What he was saying in response to Elon was, ‘There are tons of professional organizations out there, and this is the way that this should be done.’ Not in some backyard or whatever he was saying. Elon’s hilarious.”

Continuing, Dana White said (h/t MMANews):

“Think about this; you’ve got two of the richest, most powerful men in the world and they say they wanna fight. It has to be sanctioned by an athletic commission, the proper medical testing has to be done, the proper drug testing has to be done, and that’s what Zuckerberg was saying. Zuckerberg is saying, ‘There are plenty of professional organizations out there, we should be fighting in the UFC.’”

It should be noted that Mark Zuckerberg had also mentioned ONE Championship as being a possible candidate to promote the fight.

Concluding, Dana White admitted he did speak with the Italian government (which Musk is alluding to) about possibly holding the venue at the Colosseum in Rome:

“I did talk with the people from the Ministry of Culture, and they were interested in doing the fight. That is absolutely true.”

Ultimately, it’s not looking like a fight between the two powers will take place anytime soon, if at all. Perhaps just smoke and mirrors.

Would you like to see a Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

