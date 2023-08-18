Fabricio Andrade eyes legacy-building win at ONE Fight Night 15: “I’ll be making history”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2023

The stakes couldn’t be any higher for ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Fabricio Andrade

The Brazilian power-hitter squares off against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title on October 6. It will air live on Amazon’s Prime Video stream platform.

Andrade finds himself on the precipice of a rare achievement. Should he emerge victorious, he will become the first mixed martial artist in the promotion’s 12-year existence to cross over and secure gold in another sport.

For “Wonder Boy,” the transition from MMA to kickboxing is more than just a calculated move — it’s a return to his roots.

“Before dedicating myself completely to MMA, I had a kickboxing contract,” he said.

Given his extensive background as a competitive striker with a professional kickboxing and Muay Thai record of 40-3, he readily embraced the challenge without hesitation.

“I already had this interest. It ended up not happening because I was pursuing my MMA career,” he said. “But now, the opportunity has come. Becoming a kickboxing champion is something that hasn’t happened in my career yet.”

Fabricio Andrade open to fighting in Muay Thai

Fabricio Andrade’s fighting spirit remains unwavering.

For Andrade, this bout at ONE Fight Night 15 means more than just winning another belt in the world’s largest martial arts organization. It’s about proving that he can excel across multiple disciplines.

“I have the chance to do something that nobody has done yet — to be the first athlete to be World Champion in MMA and kickboxing. And that’s my biggest motivation for this fight,” he said.

“By becoming World Champion in two sports, I’ll be making history.”

While he doesn’t rule out the possibility of fighting under Muay Thai rules in the future, Andrade knows that success demands his full focus on the task at hand.

“Of course, the Muay Thai belt will also be available, but I don’t have plans for that yet. I’m taking it one step at a time,” he said.

“My focus now is on the kickboxing belt, but it is undoubtedly a possibility in the future.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship

Related

Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Rae Yoon says teammate Ham Seo Hee is ‘highly unlikely to lose’ against Stamp Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2023
Aljamain Sterling Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

UFC’s Aljamain Sterling takes aim at ONE flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson and instantly regrets it

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson responded to the somewhat ludicrous comment made by UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling that Father Time has caught up to the ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella added to ONE Fight Night 15, defends kickboxing belt against Danial Williams

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Anticipation continues to build around ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, especially now that Jonathan Di Bella is on the card.

Timofey Nastyukhin
ONE Championship

Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng set to ignite ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

Combat sports fans are in for a treat when Timofey Nastyukhin meets Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn

Demetrious Johnson serious about catchweight fight with Bradley Martyn: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty
MMA News

Jonathan Haggerty ready to "take over" ONE's bantamweight ranks: "It will become a reality"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s ascent through the sport has been remarkable. But in a few months, his journey will take an unexpected turn in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: "We love a trier"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s bout for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title has captivated fans around the world.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is ready to grace the Circle once again. But when he makes his return on September 29, he’ll be competing against a familiar foe.