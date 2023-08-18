Fabricio Andrade eyes legacy-building win at ONE Fight Night 15: “I’ll be making history”

The stakes couldn’t be any higher for ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The Brazilian power-hitter squares off against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title on October 6. It will air live on Amazon’s Prime Video stream platform.

Andrade finds himself on the precipice of a rare achievement. Should he emerge victorious, he will become the first mixed martial artist in the promotion’s 12-year existence to cross over and secure gold in another sport.

For “Wonder Boy,” the transition from MMA to kickboxing is more than just a calculated move — it’s a return to his roots.

“Before dedicating myself completely to MMA, I had a kickboxing contract,” he said.

Given his extensive background as a competitive striker with a professional kickboxing and Muay Thai record of 40-3, he readily embraced the challenge without hesitation.

“I already had this interest. It ended up not happening because I was pursuing my MMA career,” he said. “But now, the opportunity has come. Becoming a kickboxing champion is something that hasn’t happened in my career yet.”